Penny stock under ₹10: Deep Diamond India share price hits upper circuit for third straight session

Deep Diamond India share price was locked at 5% upper circuit for the third straight session on Monday, amid strong buying. The penny stock jumped 5% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹8.28 apiece on the BSE.

Deep Diamond India shares have been hitting upper circuits for three consecutive sessions led by heavy volumes. On 27 October 2025, around 35 lakh equity shares of Deep Diamond India changed hands on stock exchanges as compared to its one month average trading volumes of 21 lakh shares.

The gains in Deep Diamond share price comes amid a broader rally in the Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading more than half a percent higher each on Monday.

Deep Diamond India announced the date for the meeting of its board of directors to consider an interim dividend and subscribing to equity shares of its associate company - Ferry Automotives Pvt. Ltd.

Deep Diamond India Board Meeting Date The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposal for declaration and payment of an interim dividend to the shareholders, Deep Diamond India said in a regulatory filing on October 24.

The company’s board of directors will also deliberate, consider and approve, if deemed appropriate, the proposal for subscribing to equity shares of Ferry Automotives Pvt. Ltd., (Associate of the Company) by converting existing loan granted by the Company.

Deep Diamond Share Price Deep Diamond share price has jumped 89% in one month and has spiked more than 102% in three months. The penny stock has rallied 87% in six months and 30% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Deep Diamond shares have delivered multibagger returns of 537% in the past five years.

At 1:05 PM, Deep Diamond share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹8.28 apiece on the BSE.