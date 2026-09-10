Penny stock under ₹10 jumps 5% despite muted trends on Dalal Street

Penny stock below ₹10 Elitecon International share price bucked the muted trend on Dalal Street on Thursday, September 10, gaining 5% from its previous close. The stock, however, remains under intense selling pressure across multiple timeframes.

Elitecon International shares opened at their 52-week low of ₹7.09 in Thursday's session. The stock subsequently staged a sharp recovery, climbing more than 10% from that low to touch ₹7.83. From its previous close, the penny stock was up 5%.

The recovery came even as India's benchmark indices struggled for direction in early trade. The Sensex and Nifty opened on a weak note as crude oil prices remained above the $100-per-barrel mark amid persistent geopolitical tensions, keeping investor risk appetite subdued.

The indices later recovered from their early weakness. The Sensex climbed 147 points, or 0.1%, to touch an intraday high of 74,910.96, while the broader Nifty 50 advanced around 63 points, or 0.26%, to reach an intraday high of 23,494.95.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20% lower at $101 per barrel. Investors are also keeping an eye on upcoming US inflation data for fresh signals on the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

“With Nifty dipping below the 23500 resistance, the market construct has turned weak. Technically the market is vulnerable to further correction, and the fundamental macro trends continue to deteriorate. Brent crude has spiked above $101 and the U.S. 10-year yield has moved up to 4.83%. Probability of a Fed rate hike this month has increased and this is also contributing to the concerns in the market. The geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is deteriorating and the market is giving no heed to Trump’s tall talk that ‘the war will end immediately after the election (US mid-term)’,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Vijayakumar added that although India's forex reserves remain comfortable and the current account deficit is under control, crude oil prices staying above $100 for an extended period could weigh on India's GDP growth this year and subsequently affect corporate earnings.

Elitecon International share price trend Thursday's recovery does little to change the broader trend for Elitecon International, which has witnessed heavy selling pressure over recent weeks.

The stock has fallen 15% in just one week and declined around 55% over the past month. The losses have accelerated over longer periods, with the stock down 76% in three months and 85% in six months.

Over the past one year, Elitecon International's share price has plunged more than 96%, underlining the dramatic reversal from its earlier highs.

The stock had surged to a 52-week high of ₹237 in September 2025. Since then, it has witnessed a steep decline, eventually touching its 52-week low of ₹7.09 during Thursday's intraday trade before recovering.

Despite the sharp recent losses, Elitecon International's longer-term track record remains multibagger in nature. Over five years, the stock has delivered returns of 636%.

Elitecon International: Recent developments Against this backdrop, Elitecon International has made significant changes to its Board and senior management, with eight key appointments aimed at strengthening its governance and management structure.

In an exchange filing dated August 17, the company said all the appointments took effect from the same date. However, the appointments of the directors, including Managing Director Pradeep Kumar, remain subject to members' approval within the timelines prescribed under applicable law.

Kumar has been elevated from Additional Executive Director to Managing Director for a five-year term ending August 13, 2031. The management overhaul also includes the appointment of a Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel who will serve as Compliance Officer, a Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, and a Secretarial Auditor.

Elitecon said the new appointments bring expertise across corporate governance, corporate law, securities regulations, financial oversight, operations and commercial management. The company said the changes are intended to strengthen its finance, compliance and day-to-day management functions.

“In July, we had firmly outlined our intent to strengthen the Company’s Board and management with experienced independent directors and key managerial personnel. With these appointments, we have taken that commitment forward,” said Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited.

Kumar said the strengthened leadership brings experience across governance, compliance, finance and operations, providing a stronger foundation for the company's next phase of growth. He added that Elitecon remains focused on creating the leadership and governance structure required to support its long-term roadmap.