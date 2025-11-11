Penny stock under ₹10 finishes green following Dalal Street bounce back. Do you own?

Following a strong rebound on Dalal Street in Tuesday's session, November 11, the positive sentiment spilled over to select penny stocks, with Pro Fin Capital Services being one of them. The stock gained 2.5% to ₹9.94 apiece, its biggest intraday spike in nearly two months.

The company has been on investors’ radar following the release of its September quarter results. Pro Fin Capital, which is engaged in financial and capital market services, reported a net profit of ₹13.37 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹2.46 crore in the same period last year. a year-on-year rise of 443%.

Total income during Q2FY26 jumped to ₹44.62 crore, up 540% YoY from ₹6.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For H1FY26, the company reported a net profit of ₹15.91 crore, a 320% increase compared to ₹3.78 crore in the same period last year. Total income during H1FY26 stood at ₹55.14 crore, up 249% YoY from ₹15.82 crore in H1FY25.

For FY24–25, the company had reported a total income of ₹31.96 crore and a net profit of ₹2.92 crore.

Meanwhile, the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on October 10, 2025, approved a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for everyone existing share held.

Pro Fin Capital Services, a registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including capital market trading (equities, futures, options, currencies, and commodities), depository services for secure securities management, and short-term loans and advances to underbanked individuals and businesses, providing both investment/trading solutions and credit-access capabilities.