Penny stock under ₹10: FMCG share jumps 5% after this credit rating update

Sarveshwar Foods' shares rose over 5% following a credit rating upgrade to 'IVR BBB+/Stable' by Infomerics. The company also secured an export order of 5,350 metric tons of Basmati rice, reinforcing its international presence and reported a significant rise in net profit for Q2FY25.

Pranati Deva
Published5 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Penny stock under ₹10: FMCG share jumps 5% after this credit rating update(Pixabay)

Penny stock under 10: Shares of Sarveshwar Foods, a penny stock trading under 10, climbed over 5 percent in intra-day trade on Wednesday, February 5, following a credit rating upgrade by Infomerics Valuation and Rating.

Credit Rating Upgrade

Infomerics Valuation and Rating upgraded Sarveshwar Foods' Long-Term Bank Facility worth 114.01 crore to 'IVR BBB+/Stable' (IVR Triple B Plus with Stable Outlook) from 'IVR BBB/Stable' (IVR Triple B with Stable Outlook). The rating agency also revised the company's Short-Term Bank Facility worth 23.80 crore to 'IVR A2' (IVR A Two) from 'IVR A3+' (IVR A Three Plus), signaling improved financial stability and creditworthiness.

Major Export Order Secured

In December 2024, Sarveshwar Foods announced securing an export order of 5,350 metric tons of Basmati rice valued at approximately 498 million from I SIFOL LLC, USA. Established in 2008 in New York, I SIFOL LLC is a key brand representative and distributor with a national presence in the United States, reaching over 1,000 ethnic retail outlets and 1,500 ethnic restaurants. This order reinforces Sarveshwar Foods' growing international footprint and demand for its organic rice products.

Strong Financial Performance

Sarveshwar Foods delivered robust financial results in Q2FY25, reporting a 68.53 percent rise in net profit to 8.14 crore, compared with 4.83 crore in the same period last year. Revenue also surged by 32.20 percent, reaching 271.31 crore from 205.22 crore in Q2FY24. This performance highlights the company's operational efficiency and strong market demand.

For the first half of FY25, net profit grew nearly 45 percent to 11.2 crore, up from 7.73 crore in H1FY24. Revenue from operations increased by over 27 percent to 504.36 crore, compared with 396.3 crore in the corresponding period last year, showcasing sustained growth momentum.

Stock Performance

Following the credit rating upgrade, Sarveshwar Foods' stock rose 5.1 percent to an intra-day high of 8.19. While the penny stock remains 48 percent below its all-time high of 15.73, recorded in February 2024, it has gained 11.5 percent from its 52-week low of 7.34, registered in January 2025. However, the stock has declined 11 percent over the past year, including an 8 percent drop in January 2025 and a 10 percent decline in December 2024.

First Published:5 Feb 2025, 11:37 AM IST
