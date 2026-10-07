Penny stock under ₹10 hits 5% upper circuit after this fundraising update | Do you own?

Penny stock Elitecon International was locked in a 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, 7 October, after the company announced that its board will meet on 12 October to consider a proposal for raising funds.

According to the company’s exchange filing, the board will consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve a fundraise through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities.

The proposed fundraising could include instruments such as preference shares, convertible or non-convertible debentures, warrants and other securities convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares.

The company said the fundraise may be undertaken through one or more permitted routes, including a qualified institutions placement (QIP), preferential issue, private placement, rights issue, further public offer or debt issue, subject to applicable laws and regulatory approvals.

The board will also consider other matters related to the proposed fundraising, including the issue size, pricing mechanism, type of securities, timing and mode of issuance, as well as the appointment of intermediaries and advisers.

Any proposal, including the final size and structure of the fundraise, will be subject to the board's approval and, where required, shareholder and other regulatory approvals.

Elitecon International reports strong FY26 growth Elitecon International Ltd, a diversified FMCG company, reported a more than three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹185.06 crore in FY26, compared with ₹69.65 crore in FY25, driven by strong revenue growth and the consolidation of its subsidiaries.

Revenue from operations surged nearly ninefold to ₹5,074.80 crore in FY26 from ₹548.76 crore in the previous financial year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company had delayed the release of its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026, primarily due to the finalisation of accounts and consolidation of financial statements from its Indian and overseas subsidiaries.

Edible oil and agro business drives transformation Elitecon said its subsidiaries in India, the UAE and Singapore, including Landsmill Agro and Sunbridge Agro, were consolidated from 30 September 2025, when the group obtained control. These entities were therefore not included in the FY25 comparative figures.

On a standalone basis, Elitecon's revenue from operations increased nearly five-fold to ₹1,529.50 crore in FY26, while net profit stood at ₹13.09 crore.

“FY26 was a year of transformation for Elitecon,” the company said, highlighting the expansion of its edible oil and agro platform through the addition of Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro.

Sunbridge Agro operates a refinery at Kandla, while Landsmill Agro has operations at Mathura, adding refining, storage, port-linked infrastructure and nationwide distribution capabilities to the group.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Elitecon International was incorporated in 1987 as Kashiram Jain & Company. The company manufactures cigarettes, sheesha, smoking mixtures and allied tobacco products at its facility in Nashik, Maharashtra.

It has subsequently expanded into edible oils and agro-products through its refining and processing operations at Kandla and Mathura. Through subsidiaries in the UAE and Singapore, the group also trades FMCG and electronics products across the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN markets.

Elitecon International share price today Elitecon International share price today opened at ₹7.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹7.62 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹7.16 per share.

Elitecon International shares have remained under pressure across most timeframes, despite the stock hitting a 5% upper circuit on Wednesday. The stock is down 4.91% in the past week and 17.29% over two weeks.

The decline deepens over longer periods, with the shares falling 8.47% in one month, 16.56% in three months and 31.87% in six months. On a year-to-date basis, Elitecon International shares have plunged 92.62%, highlighting the sharp volatility in the penny stock.

Also Read | Utkarsh Small Finance Bank share price jumps 7% after Q2 business update