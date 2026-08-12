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Penny stock under ₹10 hits 5% upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

String Metaverse share price hit a 5% upper circuit on August 12, despite a declining Indian stock market. The company reported a strong Q1 FY27, with revenue nearly doubling and PAT surging over 101.80%, focusing on blockchain and AI for growth opportunities.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Aug 2026, 02:47 PM IST
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String Metaverse share price hit a 5% upper circuit on August 12, despite a declining Indian stock market.
String Metaverse share price hit a 5% upper circuit on August 12, despite a declining Indian stock market. (Image: Pixabay )
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String Metaverse share price was locked in a 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, 12 August, even as the broader Indian stock market remained under pressure amid rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of key inflation data from India and the US.

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The Nifty 50 was down 0.62% at 24,325 . 70, while the Sensex declined 0.68% to 77,623.79 as of 14:31 IST.

String Metaverse reported a strong performance for the June quarter of FY27, with revenue nearly doubling year-on-year and profit more than doubling. Revenue for Q1 FY27 rose 97.13% year-on-year to 392.42 crore, compared with 199.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Profit after tax (PAT) surged 101.80% year-on-year to 36.92 crore from Rs18.30 crore a year earlier.

The company said the results mark a strong start to FY27 as it continues to scale its technology businesses and expand its presence across artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital financial infrastructure.

Ganesh Meenavalli, Managing Director, String Metaverse Ltd, said, “Q1 FY27 represents another strong quarter for String Metaverse. Revenue increased approximately 97.13% year over year to 392.42 crore, while Profit After Tax more than doubled to 36.92 crore. We remain focused on scaling our technology businesses while maintaining financial discipline and investing in platforms that can participate in the next generation of global digital infrastructure.

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Blockchain and AI expansion

String Metaverse is also strengthening its blockchain strategy through Billson Chain, while continuing to invest in emerging technologies, including AI, blockchain and tokenised financial systems.

The company said its focus on these technology-led businesses is aimed at building new growth opportunities and expanding its digital infrastructure capabilities.

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String Metaverse share price today

String Metaverse share price today opened at 7.01 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 7.17 apiece, and intraday low of 6.49 apiece.

String Metaverse share price has shown a mixed performance across different timeframes. The stock has gained 9.80% over the past week and 39.22% over the last two weeks, while its one-month gain stands at 7.50%.

However, the stock remains under pressure over the longer term, declining 9.70% in the past three months and 43.94% over six months. On a year-to-date basis, String Metaverse share price has fallen sharply by 61.18%, highlighting the stock’s significant volatility despite the recent rebound.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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