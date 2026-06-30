Penny stock under ₹10 hits 5% upper circuit. Details here

Shares of A-1 Limited were locked in 5% upper circuit limit, reaching at ₹7.30 apiece during Tuesday's session, 30 June, after company informed exchanges that it has been appointed as a primary authorised dealer by Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Limited for a significant portion of the latter's sulphur-based chemical requirements.

In its regulatory filing, the company said the appointment builds on its existing business relationship with Ishan Dyes and Chemicals. Since February 2026, A-1 Ltd has supplied materials worth approximately ₹40 crore to the company, reflecting its execution capabilities, product quality, and supply reliability.

Under the arrangement, A-1 Ltd will supply a range of sulphur-based industrial chemicals, including 98% sulphuric acid, 70% sulphuric acid, 23% oleum, 65% oleum, and chlorosulphonic acid.

The products cater to end-use industries such as fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, dyes, petrochemicals, and intermediate manufacturing. The company also noted that the partnership is expected to strengthen its presence in Gujarat while supporting its expansion into other targeted markets.

India's sulphuric acid market is a key enabler of the domestic fertiliser and pharmaceutical industries, both of which are priority sectors under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

As India aims to reduce its dependence on chemical imports and expand domestic manufacturing capacity, organised distributors such as A-1 Limited are well positioned to benefit from the structural shift toward reliable and compliant supply chain partners.

The company expects this dealership arrangement to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth during the ongoing financial year FY2026-27 and beyond. While the exact revenue contribution will depend on market demand and customer offtake, the company is confident that the expanded product portfolio and strengthened supplier relationships will enhance shareholder value over the medium term.

Also Read | NSE SME stock hits record high despite muted trends in the Indian stock market.

Reports solid performance in March quarter For Q4 FY26, ending March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.36 crore, registering a sharp 417.11% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to a consolidated net profit of ₹0.84 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On the top line, consolidated revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹145.27 crore, reflecting a 32.51% YoY growth compared to ₹109.62 crore reported in Q4 FY25. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 came in at ₹7.21 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 4.97%, registering a growth of 191.89% compared to EBITDA of ₹2.47 crore and a margin of 2.25% in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, ending March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.99 crore, marking a 64.12% YoY growth compared to ₹3.65 crore in FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹342.91 crore, reflecting a 3.44% YoY increase from ₹331.49 crore reported in FY25.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at ₹12.60 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 3.67%, registering a growth of 23.07% compared to EBITDA of ₹10.23 crore and a margin of 3.09% in FY25.

Also Read | Healthcare stock Park Medi hits record high despite weak trends on D-Street

Also Read | Multibagger renewable energy stock Suzlon Energy shares gain on 105 MW order win