Penny stock under ₹10 hits 5% upper circuit. Details here

Shares of A-1 Limited were locked in 5% upper circuit limit, reaching at ₹7.30 apiece during Tuesday's session, 30 June, after company informed exchanges that it has been appointed as a primary authorised dealer by Ishan Dyes and Chemicals Limited for a significant portion of the latter's sulphur-based chemical requirements.

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In its regulatory filing, the company said the appointment builds on its existing business relationship with Ishan Dyes and Chemicals. Since February 2026, A-1 Ltd has supplied materials worth approximately ₹40 crore to the company, reflecting its execution capabilities, product quality, and supply reliability.

Under the arrangement, A-1 Ltd will supply a range of sulphur-based industrial chemicals, including 98% sulphuric acid, 70% sulphuric acid, 23% oleum, 65% oleum, and chlorosulphonic acid.

The products cater to end-use industries such as fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, dyes, petrochemicals, and intermediate manufacturing. The company also noted that the partnership is expected to strengthen its presence in Gujarat while supporting its expansion into other targeted markets.

India's sulphuric acid market is a key enabler of the domestic fertiliser and pharmaceutical industries, both of which are priority sectors under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

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As India aims to reduce its dependence on chemical imports and expand domestic manufacturing capacity, organised distributors such as A-1 Limited are well positioned to benefit from the structural shift toward reliable and compliant supply chain partners.

The company expects this dealership arrangement to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth during the ongoing financial year FY2026-27 and beyond. While the exact revenue contribution will depend on market demand and customer offtake, the company is confident that the expanded product portfolio and strengthened supplier relationships will enhance shareholder value over the medium term.

Reports solid performance in March quarter For Q4 FY26, ending March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4.36 crore, registering a sharp 417.11% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to a consolidated net profit of ₹0.84 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

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On the top line, consolidated revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 stood at ₹145.27 crore, reflecting a 32.51% YoY growth compared to ₹109.62 crore reported in Q4 FY25. EBITDA for Q4 FY26 came in at ₹7.21 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 4.97%, registering a growth of 191.89% compared to EBITDA of ₹2.47 crore and a margin of 2.25% in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, ending March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.99 crore, marking a 64.12% YoY growth compared to ₹3.65 crore in FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹342.91 crore, reflecting a 3.44% YoY increase from ₹331.49 crore reported in FY25.

EBITDA for FY26 stood at ₹12.60 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 3.67%, registering a growth of 23.07% compared to EBITDA of ₹10.23 crore and a margin of 3.09% in FY25.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.