Penny stock under ₹10 hits 5% upper circuit on Dhanteras 2026 date; finds no seller for third straight session

Dhanteras 2026 date | Penny stock under ₹10 | Circuit-to-circuit stock: Shares of Vellora Impact Ltd locked in 5% upper circuit during the Friday session after opening at ₹10.16 per share on the BSE. The penny stock under 10 rupees today opened at ₹10.16 and hit the 5% upper circuit. The penny stock has been hitting the upper circuit for the last three straight sessions, which qualifies it as one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks of the Indian stock market.

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The microcap stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹5.14 crore, declared its Q2 Results 2026 and H-1FY27 earnings on Wednesday, triggering a strong investor reaction.

Vellora Impact financials The company board declared the Q2 Results 2026 and H-1FY27 numbers on Wednesday, triggering strong buying interest in the penny stock under 10 rupees. The company posted a whopping jump in the H-1FY27 Revenue from Operations at ₹290.56 crore, compared with ₹3.33 crore in H-1FY26.

As mentioned above, the diversified company operating across the agriculture and information technology sectors announced its unaudited standalone financial results in a board meeting on Wednesday for H1 FY27 and Q2 FY27, with a strong performance in the first half of the financial year. Revenue from Operations stood at Rs.290.56 crore, compared with Rs.3.33 crore in H1 FY26, when the Company was engaged in chemical manufacturing and trading operations before transitioning to IT & ITES and trading of agricultural produce from January 1, 2026. Net Profit grew about 3X to Rs.12.63 crore from Rs.4.49 crore in the corresponding period last year.

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The segment-wise revenue break-up reflects the Company's current business mix, with agricultural produce trading contributing Rs.279.42 crore to H1 FY27 revenue, while IT-enabled services accounted for Rs.11.14 crore. No revenue was reported from the chemical manufacturing segment during the period.

The Company reported EBITDA of Rs.16.91 crore in H1 FY27, reflecting healthy profitability from its current business operations across the IT & ITES and agricultural trading segments. This performance highlights the Company's ability to generate earnings as it advances its presence in these businesses. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at Rs.22.67 for the period, compared with Rs.8.05 in H1 FY26.

Vellora Impact guidance The company management believes transition from chemical manufacturing and trading to Agriculture and Information Technology marks an important step in Vellora Impact’s growth journey.

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“We have entered these sectors with a clear focus on building specialised business verticals that address distinct market requirements. While our Agriculture division focuses on sourcing and supplying grains, pulses, and fresh vegetables, our IT division provides technology talent and solutions to help businesses strengthen their digital capabilities. The encouraging financial performance in the initial phase of this transition reflects the early traction achieved by these businesses. Going forward, our focus will be on strengthening our capabilities, expanding our customer and partner network, and building a sustainable business model that creates long-term value for all stakeholders,” said Sumit Harjibhai Gol, Managing Director at Vellora Impact Limited.

Q2 FY27 witnessed a significant increase in revenue from operations, which rose to ₹148.64 crore from ₹2.17 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA improved by 36.1% YoY to ₹8.92 crore, compared with ₹6.56 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit also increased by 1.8% YoY to ₹6.71 crore, from ₹6.60 crore in Q2 FY26.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).