Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit for the second straight session

Penny stock under ₹10: Penny stock under ₹10 A-1 share price hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹8.50 on Friday, 12 June, after it secured ₹35 crore orders from Solar Industries and Mahadhan Agritech. This is the second straight session of 5% upper circuit for the stock.

Moreover, a broader rally on Dalal Street added to the sentiment with the benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex up over 2% each amid US-Iran peace talks buzz and fall in crude oil prices.

The penny stock has been under pressure in recent times, down 17% in 1 month, 58% in 3 months, 82% in 6 months, and 38% in 1 year. However, it has given multibagger returns in the long term, rising 247%.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹70.41 in November 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹7.37 in the previous session.

Order win details A-1 Limited, formerly known as A-1 Acid Limited, has secured supply orders worth approximately ₹35 crore from a group of marquee industrial customers for the supply of acids and industrial chemicals, the company informed exchanges.

The orders have been awarded by Solar Group of Industries, Sai Baba Polymer Technologies (P) Ltd and Mahadhan Agritech Limited. The contracts are valued at approximately ₹12 crore, ₹11 crore and ₹12 crore, respectively, and are scheduled for execution in June 2026. All three orders have been received from domestic customers and are in the company's core business segment.

A-1 Limited highlighted that these order wins are particularly important because they have been received from well-established corporate houses with strong industry standing. The company said the repeat confidence shown by such customers reflects the quality, reliability and consistency of its products and services and underscores the strength of its customer relationships.

“These orders are particularly significant as they have been awarded by well-established and reputed corporate houses across the explosives, manufacturing and fertiliser sectors, and they stand as a strong endorsement of the quality, relatability and consistency of the company's products and services,” the company said.

The company specifically pointed to its association with Solar Industries India Limited, one of India's prominent names in the industrial explosives and defence sector. It also highlighted its relationship with Mahadhan Agritech Limited, the "Mahadhan" franchise and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited (DFPCL), one of the country's leading fertiliser and chemical groups. Alongside these companies, Sai Baba Polymer Technologies remains an important customer for the business. The company described these relationships as a strong testament to its credibility, product quality and service reliability.

“The orders meaningfully strengthen the Company's order book, enhance its revenue visibility for the forthcoming periods, and reinforce its growth momentum within its core chemical trading for supply business,” the company said.