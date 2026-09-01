Penny stock under ₹10: Record date for 7:24 bonus shares fast approaching. Do you own?

Penny stock under ₹10, Jonjua Overseas share price was in focus on Tuesday, September 1, as the record date for its 7:24 bonus share issue drew closer. Shareholders eligible as of the record date will be entitled to receive the bonus shares, subject to the terms of the issue. The company has fixed September 4, 2026, as the record date for the bonus issue.

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"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed the “Record Date” as Friday, 04-September-2026 (T- Day) subject to receiving necessary regulatory approvals including in-principle approval from BSE for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for allotment of Bonus Equity Shares. Further deemed date of allotment will be done on T+1 i.e. on 7th September, 2026 and these Bonus Shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment T+2 i.e. 8th September, 2026," it said in an exchange filing dates August 24.

Bonus share details The company will issue a total of 79,55,966 bonus equity shares, according to its regulatory filing dated August 24, 2026. The deemed date of allotment has been set as September 7, 2026, while the bonus shares are expected to become available for trading from September 8, 2026.

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Jonjua Overseas said it will submit the required documents to the depository for crediting the bonus equity shares into the depository system by 12 pm on September 7, 2026, which is the deemed date of allotment.

The fully paid-up bonus shares are scheduled to be available for trading on the next working day, September 8, 2026, in accordance with the applicable SEBI circular. However, the company clarified that the dates remain subject to approvals from the relevant authorities, including the BSE.

Bonus shares are additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders without any extra cost. In this case of a 7:24 bonus issue, shareholders will receive 7 additional shares for every 24 shares they already hold on the record date.

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For example, an investor holding 240 shares would receive 70 bonus shares. While the number of shares held increases, the overall value of the investment does not automatically rise, as the stock price is generally adjusted to reflect the additional shares issued.

Jonjua Overseas share performance The penny stock has gained over 9% in 1 month, over 15% in 3 months and over 25% in 6 months. However, it has shed 49% in the last 1 year and 47% in the last 5 years.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹8.31 in September last year. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹2.50 in March 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.