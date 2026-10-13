Penny stock under ₹10 jumps 30% in seven straight sessions | Here's why

Penny stock under 10 Rupees: Amid volatility in the key benchmark indices in the last few sessions, some stocks have remained money-makers for their shareholders. Empoer India shares are one of them. This penny stock under ₹5 has been on an uptrend for the last seven straight sessions, delivering around 30%.
The Empower India share price today opened higher at ₹1.96 apiece and touched an intraday high of ₹2.02 apiece, clocking around 4% intraday gain during the early morning session on Tuesday. However, the penny stock trading under ₹5 triggered profit-booking and is now at ₹2.00 apiece at 1:10 PM, showing more than a3% intraday gain against the previous close of ₹1.93 per share.
In an exchange filing on Monday, the Empower India board declared an expansion into robotics, AI implementation and system integration.
“Empower India Limited, a technology infrastructure and digital management solutions company, is expanding its capabilities into the rapidly evolving field of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence implementation and system integration,” the company's exchange filing said.
The Company intends to position itself as a Robotics & AI Implementation Partner, working with established AI, robotics, automation and technology companies to help enterprises deploy advanced solutions within their existing business environments. Rather than focusing primarily on manufacturing robotics hardware or developing proprietary AI technologies, Empower India’s proposed model is centred on implementation, integration and operationalisation.
The company had previously announced plans involving sustainable digital infrastructure and signed a non-binding term sheet with Mark AB in September 2026. These developments may contribute to investor interest, which makes the company's Q2 results 2026 an important event for its shareholders and potential investors. Investors would be keen to see whether the company's growth plan is supported by the quarterly numbers and the order book.
After the announcement of expansion into robotics, AI implementation and system integration, upcoming order wins will be in focus.
In the April to June 2026 quarter, Empower India reported robust YoY growth in net profit, from ₹26.55 crore to ₹37.38 crore, recording over 40% growth in one year. The company's net profit grew from ₹17 lakh to ₹1.49 crore, logging around 775% rise.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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