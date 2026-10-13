Penny stock under ₹10 jumps 30% in seven straight sessions | Here's why

Penny stock under 10 Rupees: Amid volatility in the key benchmark indices in the last few sessions, some stocks have remained money-makers for their shareholders. Empoer India shares are one of them. This penny stock under ₹5 has been on an uptrend for the last seven straight sessions, delivering around 30%.
The Empower India share price today opened higher at ₹1.96 apiece and touched an intraday high of ₹2.02 apiece, clocking around 4% intraday gain during the early morning session on Tuesday. However, the penny stock trading under ₹5 triggered profit-booking and is now at ₹2.00 apiece at 1:10 PM, showing more than a3% intraday gain against the previous close of ₹1.93 per share.
In an exchange filing on Monday, the Empower India board declared an expansion into robotics, AI implementation and system integration.
“Empower India Limited, a technology infrastructure and digital management solutions company, is expanding its capabilities into the rapidly evolving field of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence implementation and system integration,” the company's exchange filing said.
The Company intends to position itself as a Robotics & AI Implementation Partner, working with established AI, robotics, automation and technology companies to help enterprises deploy advanced solutions within their existing business environments. Rather than focusing primarily on manufacturing robotics hardware or developing proprietary AI technologies, Empower India’s proposed model is centred on implementation, integration and operationalisation.
The company had previously announced plans involving sustainable digital infrastructure and signed a non-binding term sheet with Mark AB in September 2026. These developments may contribute to investor interest, which makes the company's Q2 results 2026 an important event for its shareholders and potential investors. Investors would be keen to see whether the company's growth plan is supported by the quarterly numbers and the order book.
After the announcement of expansion into robotics, AI implementation and system integration, upcoming order wins will be in focus.
In the April to June 2026 quarter, Empower India reported robust YoY growth in net profit, from ₹26.55 crore to ₹37.38 crore, recording over 40% growth in one year. The company's net profit grew from ₹17 lakh to ₹1.49 crore, logging around 775% rise.
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