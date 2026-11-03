Penny stock under ₹10 jumps 7.5% after Q2 Results 2026 following Indian stock market rally; do you own?

Penny stock under ₹10 | Penny stock under 10 Rupees: Shares of Nandan Denim Ltd witnessed strong buying during the Tuesday dealing. The penny stock priced below ₹10 witnessed a spike in stock price on Tuesday by more than 7.50% after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 on Monday evening. As the company's results became public after the market close on Monday, stock investors were expected to react to the company''s Q2 earnings, the company posted over 21% YoY rise in the net profit. Pennny stock under 10 Rupees today opened with an upside gap at ₹2.55 and finished at ₹2.70 pper share, logging over 7.5% rise against the previous close of ₹2.51 per share.
The board of directors of nandan Denim Ltd considered and approved the unauditged financial results for the July to September 2026 quarter in its meeting on Monday. The company board also considered and approved the April to September 2026 period earnings, while declaring the unaudited financial results for the Q2FY27.
The penny stock under ₹10 reported a net pprofit of ₹11.47 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter, up over 21% against the net profit of ₹9.45 crore in the correspponding period of the previous financial year.
The penny stock under 10 Rupees posted a strong growth in net profit during the H-1FY27. The company's net profit in H-1FY27 stood at ₹26.27 crore, up nearly 27.50% against ₹20.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
In the finaicial year 2025-26, thge company's net profit stood at ₹33.04 crore.
However, the company's net profit grew despite drop in the total income both YoY and QoQ.
The penny stock under ₹10 finished with a market capp of ₹403 crore on Tuesday. The penny stock's 521-week hihgh is ₹3.35 pper share, whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.80 per share on the NSE. The penny stock under 10 Rupees is available at a P/E multiple of 10.34, and its trade volume on the NSE was a little more than 9 lakh on Tuesday.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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