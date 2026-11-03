Penny stock under ₹10 jumps 7.5% after Q2 Results 2026 following Indian stock market rally; do you own?

Penny stock under ₹10 | Penny stock under 10 Rupees: Shares of Nandan Denim Ltd witnessed strong buying during the Tuesday dealing. The penny stock priced below ₹10 witnessed a spike in stock price on Tuesday by more than 7.50% after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 on Monday evening. As the company's results became public after the market close on Monday, stock investors were expected to react to the company''s Q2 earnings, the company posted over 21% YoY rise in the net profit. Pennny stock under 10 Rupees today opened with an upside gap at ₹2.55 and finished at ₹2.70 pper share, logging over 7.5% rise against the previous close of ₹2.51 per share.
The board of directors of nandan Denim Ltd considered and approved the unauditged financial results for the July to September 2026 quarter in its meeting on Monday. The company board also considered and approved the April to September 2026 period earnings, while declaring the unaudited financial results for the Q2FY27.
The penny stock under ₹10 reported a net pprofit of ₹11.47 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter, up over 21% against the net profit of ₹9.45 crore in the correspponding period of the previous financial year.
The penny stock under 10 Rupees posted a strong growth in net profit during the H-1FY27. The company's net profit in H-1FY27 stood at ₹26.27 crore, up nearly 27.50% against ₹20.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
In the finaicial year 2025-26, thge company's net profit stood at ₹33.04 crore.
However, the company's net profit grew despite drop in the total income both YoY and QoQ.
The penny stock under ₹10 finished with a market capp of ₹403 crore on Tuesday. The penny stock's 521-week hihgh is ₹3.35 pper share, whereas its 52-week low is ₹1.80 per share on the NSE. The penny stock under 10 Rupees is available at a P/E multiple of 10.34, and its trade volume on the NSE was a little more than 9 lakh on Tuesday.
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