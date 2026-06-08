Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

Kshitij Polyline share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Monday, despite a broader Indian stock market crash. Extending its rally for the eleventh consecutive trading session, the penny stock surged 5% to ₹6.25 apiece on the NSE.
The gains in Kshitij Polyline shares came amid a sell-off in the Indian stock market today. The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading 0.6% lower each.
Kshitij Polyline share price rise was supported by strong trading volumes. Around 64 lakh equity shares of Kshitij Polyline changed hands on the stock exchange, as against its one month average of 30 lakh shares.
The plastic sheets, films and allied polymer products manufacturer, Kshitij Polyline recently announced strong financial performance during FY26, along with strategic expansion initiatives.
Kshitij Polyline reported a net profit of ₹3.55 crore in FY25 as compared to a loss of ₹9.30 crore in FY25.
The company’s revenue from operations in FY26 increased by 46.3% to ₹44.75 crore from ₹30.58 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Net worth increased by 88% YoY to ₹62.74 crore, while total assets expanded by 67% YoY to ₹88.19 crore.
Last month, Kshitij Polyline informed that full and final payment obligations towards the acquisition of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited had been successfully completed in accordance with the Resolution Plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench. The transaction now awaits receipt of the final NCLT order and completion of consequential legal formalities.
“The acquisition is expected to significantly strengthen Kshitij Polyline’s presence in the specialty chemicals segment and create opportunities for revenue diversification, margin enhancement and long-term value creation,” Kshitij Polyline said in a release.
Kshitij Polyline share price has gained over 50% in one month, and has jumped more than 160% in three months. The penny stock has surged 141% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has rallied 84% in one year.
At 12:40 PM, Kshitij Polyline share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹6.25 apiece on the NSE.