Mint Market
Penny stock under ₹10: Mumbai-based AUV Innovations buys stake in Zee Media Corporation; shares edge higher

Penny stock under 10: Zee Media shares hit the day's high of 9.67, extending its gain to the third day in a row. It has risen 5.45% during this period. In the last two weeks, Zee Media share price has jumped 7%.

Saloni Goel
Published26 Dec 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Penny stock under 10: Shares of Zee Media Corporation gained nearly 2% on Friday, December 26, as a Mumbai-based institutional investor, AUV Innovations LLP — which also belongs to the promoter group — acquired shares of the company via the open market.

This likely ignited investor interest in the Zee group stock as DII or promoter buying is often seen as a vote of confidence in the company, attracting other investors.

AUV Innovations picks 2.42% stake in Zee Media

According to an exchange filing, dated December 24, AUV Innovations picked up a 2.42% stake or 1,51,15,614 shares in Zee Media Corporation.

As a result, its stake in the media company rose from 6.99% to 9.41%. Prior to the stake purchase, AUV Innovations owned 4,37,18,761 shares of the company, which rose 5,88,34,375 following the conclusion of the transaction.

Zee Media share price trend

Penny stock Zee Media hit the day's high of 9.67, extending its gain to the third day in a row. It has risen 5.45% during this period. In the last two weeks, Zee Media share price has jumped 7%.

However, on longer time frames, its performance has remained weak, highlighting the volatile nature of penny stocks. In the last one year, Zee Media stock has lost 50% while in a year, it is down 47%.

The 52-week low for Zee Media shares is 8.58, which it touched on December 9, 2025. Meanwhile, its 52-week high stands at 21.77, scaled on January 9, 2025. The company, which is also part of the BSE Smallcap index, commands a market capitalisation of over 600 crore.

The latest earnings statement for Zee Media showed that it reported a loss of 15.5 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), significantly lower than 49.86 crore posted in the same period a year ago. Its topline jumped to 178.7 crore from 130.7 crore on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
