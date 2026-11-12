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Penny stock under ₹10: Orient Green Power shares rise 4.50% after Q2 Results 2026 | Do you own?

Penny stock under 10: Orient Green Power shares rise after reporting 106 crore H-1 FY27 net profit with an industry-leading 76% EBITDA margin

GREENPOWER
Asit Manohar
Published12 Nov 2026, 01:17 PM IST
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Penny stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10: Orient Green Power successfully commissioned 17.6 MW solar plant during Q2FY27; along with the already commissioned 7 MW solar plant, one of the rights issue objectives were fulfilled.
Penny stock under ₹10: Orient Green Power successfully commissioned 17.6 MW solar plant during Q2FY27; along with the already commissioned 7 MW solar plant, one of the rights issue objectives were fulfilled.(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)

e Penny stock under 10 | Q2 Results 2026: Shares of Orient Green Power Company Ltd witnessed strong buying interest during the Opening Bell on Thursday session. The penny stock under 10 opened higher at 9.42 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 9.75 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging an intraday rise of 4.50% against the previous ay's close of 9.32 per share. However, the penny stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger and retraced from the intraday high. By 12:45 PM, Orient Green Power Company share price was trading around 9.40 apiece, nearly one per cent above the previous day's close.

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The company came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 and H-1 FY27 earnings during the Thursday morning dealings.

Orient Green Power Q2 Results 2026

The penny stock under 10 with a market cap of 1,100 crore and a P/E ratio of around 17, declared a strong second-quarter number for the financial year 2026-27.

During the July to September 2026 quarter, the company posted 8% YoY growth in the total income to 147 crore. The company's EBITDA grew 12% YoY to 117 crore.

Orient Green Power Company H-1 FY27 numbers

On account of Capacity additions and improved credit ratings, which helped sustain the same, the company posted H1 FY27 profit of 100 crore+ this year without the 16 crore one-time gain of last year.

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Improved wind conditions during the quarter, coupled with incremental generation from recently commissioned capacities, offset the previous quarter’s deficit, leading to a marginal surplus.

Revenues and EBITDA for the half year were marginally better by 2% YoY and 4% YoY, respectively. Net Profit, however, was lower as the first half of the previous fiscal year had one-time exceptional income of 16 crore.

The company successfully commissioned a 17.6 MW solar plant; along with the already commissioned 7 MW solar plant, one of the rights issue objectives was fulfilled.

Repowering capex is approaching the final phase and will be commissioned shortly, subject to regulatory approvals. The company reported entering into an EPC contract for expanding wind power capacity by 6.6 MW during the H-1 FY27.

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Speaking on the company's financial performance during the Q2FY27 and H-1FY27, T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said, said, "The wind availability improved in the current quarter when compared to the moderate wind of previous quarter. Coupled with the incremental generation from recently commissioned solar and wind capacities, the generation deficit witnessed in the previous quarter was reversed and surplus generation was achieved. This resulted in marginal improvement in operational profits for the first half of current fiscal."

In addition to the 7 MW solar plant already commissioned in the last fiscal, the company successfully added 17.6 MW solar capacity during the quarter and fulfilled one of the rights issue objects. The repowering project of 7.8 MW old wind turbines to improve operating efficiencies is nearing completion and anticipated to be commissioned in the upcoming quarter subject to regulatory approvals. The company has also entered into contract for adding 6.6 MW of wind capacity. The above capex are anticipated to be available in entirety for the next wind season and benefit the performance in years to come.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Penny StocksPenny StockOrient Green Power CompanyQ2 ResultsStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
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