Penny stock under ₹10: Orient Green Power shares rise 4.50% after Q2 Results 2026 | Do you own?

e Penny stock under ₹10 | Q2 Results 2026: Shares of Orient Green Power Company Ltd witnessed strong buying interest during the Opening Bell on Thursday session. The penny stock under ₹10 opened higher at ₹9.42 per share on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹9.75 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging an intraday rise of 4.50% against the previous ay's close of ₹9.32 per share. However, the penny stock failed to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger and retraced from the intraday high. By 12:45 PM, Orient Green Power Company share price was trading around ₹9.40 apiece, nearly one per cent above the previous day's close.

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The company came under the radar of Dalal Street bulls after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026 and H-1 FY27 earnings during the Thursday morning dealings.

Orient Green Power Q2 Results 2026 The penny stock under ₹10 with a market cap of ₹1,100 crore and a P/E ratio of around 17, declared a strong second-quarter number for the financial year 2026-27.

During the July to September 2026 quarter, the company posted 8% YoY growth in the total income to ₹147 crore. The company's EBITDA grew 12% YoY to ₹117 crore.

Orient Green Power Company H-1 FY27 numbers On account of Capacity additions and improved credit ratings, which helped sustain the same, the company posted H1 FY27 profit of ₹100 crore+ this year without the ₹16 crore one-time gain of last year.

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Improved wind conditions during the quarter, coupled with incremental generation from recently commissioned capacities, offset the previous quarter’s deficit, leading to a marginal surplus.

Revenues and EBITDA for the half year were marginally better by 2% YoY and 4% YoY, respectively. Net Profit, however, was lower as the first half of the previous fiscal year had one-time exceptional income of ₹16 crore.

The company successfully commissioned a 17.6 MW solar plant; along with the already commissioned 7 MW solar plant, one of the rights issue objectives was fulfilled.

Repowering capex is approaching the final phase and will be commissioned shortly, subject to regulatory approvals. The company reported entering into an EPC contract for expanding wind power capacity by 6.6 MW during the H-1 FY27.

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Speaking on the company's financial performance during the Q2FY27 and H-1FY27, T Shivaraman, Managing Director & CEO, said, said, "The wind availability improved in the current quarter when compared to the moderate wind of previous quarter. Coupled with the incremental generation from recently commissioned solar and wind capacities, the generation deficit witnessed in the previous quarter was reversed and surplus generation was achieved. This resulted in marginal improvement in operational profits for the first half of current fiscal."

In addition to the 7 MW solar plant already commissioned in the last fiscal, the company successfully added 17.6 MW solar capacity during the quarter and fulfilled one of the rights issue objects. The repowering project of 7.8 MW old wind turbines to improve operating efficiencies is nearing completion and anticipated to be commissioned in the upcoming quarter subject to regulatory approvals. The company has also entered into contract for adding 6.6 MW of wind capacity. The above capex are anticipated to be available in entirety for the next wind season and benefit the performance in years to come.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).