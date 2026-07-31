Penny stock under ₹10 PC Jeweller pares early losses, jumps around 3% from today's low; here's why

Penny stock under ₹10: Jewellery stock PC Jeweller share price rebounded almost 3% from its day's low after the company announced that it has now processed and repaid more than 96% of its total outstanding bank debt and is likely to achieve debt-free status by the current quarter.

"In continuation to our earlier intimations regarding successful clearance and repayment of all the outstanding debt of 5 out of the 14 consortium banks, the Company is pleased to inform that, in line with its objective of achieving a debt-free status in the current quarter itself, the Company has successfully processed repayment of another significant amount of its remaining outstanding debt," it said in an exchange filing.

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With this reduction, the company has now successfully processed and repaid more than 96% of its outstanding debt to banks. Further, the company will discharge and repay the remaining less than 4% of its outstanding debt in the current quarter itself and accomplish a debt-free status, it added.

The jewellery stock opened around 1% higher at ₹9.21 from the previous close. It later fell around 1% to its day's low of ₹9.04 per share. However, soon afterward, the scrip recovered as much as 2.8% to its intra-day high of ₹9.30 per share on BSE.

Share allotment PC Jeweller also announced yesterday that it has allotted 3.05 crore equity shares to its promoter and Managing Director Balram Garg following the conversion of an equal number of fully convertible warrants, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The allotment was approved by the company's Board through a circular resolution passed on July 30, 2026, after the promoter paid the balance 75% of the warrant issue price, amounting to ₹41.24 crore.

The newly allotted shares, having a face value of ₹1 each, have been issued at an issue price of ₹18 per share, including a premium of ₹17 per share, and will rank pari passu with the company's existing equity shares. The conversion forms part of the preferential issue of 9.72 crore fully convertible warrants allotted to Balram Garg in September 2025.

Following the allotment, PC Jeweller's paid-up equity share capital has increased to ₹974.10 crore, comprising 974.10 crore equity shares of Re 1 each, from ₹971.05 crore, comprising 971.05 crore equity shares before the allotment.

The conversion has also resulted in a marginal increase in the promoter and promoter group shareholding to 38.69% from 38.49% earlier. Meanwhile, the public shareholding has declined to 61.31% from 61.51%, while the total number of outstanding shares has risen to 974.10 crore from 971.05 crore.

Stock performance The stock has risen 5% in the last 1 month; however, it fell 2% in 3 months, 13% in 6 months and 41% in 1 year. Moreover, it has given multibagger returns in the last 5 years, jumping 276%.

The stock had hit its 52-week high of ₹16.11 in July 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹7.45 in March 2026.