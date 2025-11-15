Penny stock under ₹10 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Penny stock under ₹10: Pro Fin Capital share price is set to be in focus of the stock market investors on Monday, 17 November 2025, after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) for a 25% stake acquisition move, according to an exchange filing.

In the BSE filing, the company disclosed that it has received a letter of intent from Hong Kong-based Excellence Creative to acquire a 25% stake in Pro Fin Capital for a price of ₹22 crore.

The “company engaged in the financial sector and capital market services has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Excellence Creative Ltd, Hong Kong to explore possibility of acquiring up to 25%of the equity share capital of Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd at a proposed price of ₹22 crore,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company will consider the LOI and the proposed transaction in its upcoming board meeting.

“Company remains focused on scaling our trading, credit and advisory services and delivering consistent long-term growth for our clients and shareholders through prudent capital-allocation, strong risk management,” Abhay Gupta, the director of Pro Fin Capital Services.

Pro Fin Capital share price trend Pro Fin Capital share price closed 1.07% lower at ₹9.21 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹9.31 at the previous market close. The company announced its acquisition move on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

Pro Fin Capital shares have given stock market investors more than 1,301% returns on their investment in the last five years, and over 208% gains in the last one-year period.

Pro Fin Capital Stock Performance Over Time

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have risen 82.09% in 2025, but have lost 16.21% in the last one month period. Pro Fin Capital shares have dropped 3.34% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹13.14 on 9 October 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹2.94 on 14 November 2024, according to the data collected from the BSE website. Pro Fin Capital's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹272.89 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 14 November 2025.

