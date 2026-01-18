Penny stock under ₹10 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Penny stock under ₹10: Sellwin Traders' share price is set to be in focus on 19 January (Monday), after the company announced multiple developments in an exchange filing. First is that it has entered into an MoU with last-mile delivery service provider Myzek Logistics.
Besides this, Sellwin Traders and Patel Container India (PCIPL) have advanced their partnership by initiating the formal Strategic Association and Share Swap Agreement for Sellwin’s proposed 36% investment, the filing stated.
The third deal is an MoU with Kumkum Wellness where Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36% equity stake, with an option to increase its holding by up to 60% within the next 18 months.
The last deal mentioned is an MoU to form a strategic equity-linked partnership with Shivam Contracting for around ₹52 crore ($6 million) investment in ongoing and future projects across the United States.
In the BSE filing, the diversified commercial services company said that Myzek currently handles logistics for business-to-business (BTB), and business-to-customers (BTC) including but not limited to manufacturer, e-commerce service providers such as JioMart, Zomato and Blinkit under the brand name Dropon.
Sellwin Traders Limited share price closed 4.69% up at ₹8.93 after Friday's stock market session (16 January), compared to ₹8.53 at the previous market close, BSE data showed.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have jumped 112.59% over the past 12 months. Sellwin Traders shares have given stock market investors more than 185.94% returns on their investment in the last three years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.