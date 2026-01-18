Penny stock under ₹10 to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Penny stock under ₹10: Sellwin Traders' share price is set to be in focus on 19 January (Monday), after the company announced multiple developments in an exchange filing. First is that it has entered into an MoU with last-mile delivery service provider Myzek Logistics.

Besides this, Sellwin Traders and Patel Container India (PCIPL) have advanced their partnership by initiating the formal Strategic Association and Share Swap Agreement for Sellwin’s proposed 36% investment, the filing stated.

The third deal is an MoU with Kumkum Wellness where Sellwin Traders plans to acquire an initial 36% equity stake, with an option to increase its holding by up to 60% within the next 18 months.

The last deal mentioned is an MoU to form a strategic equity-linked partnership with Shivam Contracting for around ₹52 crore ($6 million) investment in ongoing and future projects across the United States.

Sellwin Traders-Myzek MoU: How is it structured? In the BSE filing, the diversified commercial services company said that Myzek currently handles logistics for business-to-business (BTB), and business-to-customers (BTC) including but not limited to manufacturer, e-commerce service providers such as JioMart, Zomato and Blinkit under the brand name Dropon.

The filing stated that the MoU outlines a proposed strategic equity partnership through which Sellwin Traders intends to acquire an initial equity stake of up to 20% in Myzek Logistics, with the potential to increase its holding to up to 35% over time.

The deal can be structured in the share swap at ₹15 per share.

15 per share. Current share price of Sellwin Traders is 8.93 per share. The MOU also contemplates funding support of up to ₹ 5 crore by Sellwin Traders, which may be structured as a convertible instrument to support Myzek’s fleet expansion, technology upgrades and geographic scale-up.

Sellwin Traders-PCIPL Strategic Association and Share Swap: Details Sellwin Traders and PCIPL have initiated the formal Strategic Association and Share Swap Agreement for Sellwin’s proposed 36% investment in PCIPL’s container manufacturing project being developed near Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

As per the MoU signed in 2024, both companies agreed to explore collaboration for the development of PCIPL’s container manufacturing facility.

In letter dated 18 October 2025, the State Bank of India (SBI) sanctioned a term loan of ₹20 crore, which forms a key component of the overall project financing structure, alongside promoter contribution and the proposed investment from Sellwin.

20 crore, which forms a key component of the overall project financing structure, alongside promoter contribution and the proposed investment from Sellwin. Under the share swap mechanism, PCIPL shall allot equity shares representing the 36% stake to Sellwin. In return, Sellwin will issue its own equity shares to PCIPL or its nominated entities, not priced below ₹ 15 per share.

Sellwin Traders-Kumkum Wellness MoU: What we know MoU signed with Kumkum Wellness (KWPL), which operates ‘Kayapalat’ brand, under which Sellwin plans to acquire an initial 36% equity stake in KWPL, with an option to increase holding up to 60% within the next 18 months.

“The MoU also sets a clear roadmap within which the parties aim to formalize definitive agreements by 31 December 2025, contingent upon successful due diligence, a fair valuation by a registered valuer, required statutory approvals, and other compliance steps,” it said.

On 23 August 2025, Sellwin signed an MoU) with US-based Shivam Contracting Inc. (SCI) to form a strategic equity-linked partnership and agreed in principle to invest up to $6 million (around ₹52 crore) to in SCI's ongoing and future projects across the US.

52 crore) to in SCI’s ongoing and future projects across the US. Under the terms of the MoU, Sellwin can acquire a 60% equity stake in SCI via issuance of shares at no less than ₹ 18 per share. The MOU remains valid for 12 months from the signing date.

18 per share. The MOU remains valid for 12 months from the signing date. Meanwhile, SCI commits to repatriating the invested funds to India within two years of each tranche, with a guaranteed minimum return of 7% p.a. to “ensure attractive risk-adjusted returns” for Sellwin shareholders.

“Pursuant to the MoU, Sellwin may invest up to $3 million (about ₹ 26 crore), reinforcing its vision of global expansion through strategic alliances with a phased, measured approach to capital deployment and partnership growth,” it added.

Sellwin Traders' share price trend Sellwin Traders Limited share price closed 4.69% up at ₹8.93 after Friday's stock market session (16 January), compared to ₹8.53 at the previous market close, BSE data showed.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's shares have jumped 112.59% over the past 12 months. Sellwin Traders shares have given stock market investors more than 185.94% returns on their investment in the last three years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.