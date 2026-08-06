Penny stock under ₹10 jumps 4% despite muted trend on Dalal Street

Penny stock under ₹10: Sepc share price surged as much as 4% on NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company bagged a new order from SAIL.

Sepc shares opened at ₹6.55 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹6.32 on Wednesday. The penny stock touched an intraday high of ₹6.72 on 6 August.

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Sepc's new order details In an exchange filing on 6 August, Sepc announced it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) – IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Burnpur.

As part of the project, SEPC will execute the Pellet Plant BOP, including Civil and Structural Works for the Pellet Plant Package-2 at SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant, Burnpur, supporting the steel producer's 4.08 MTPA Crude Steel Expansion Project.

According to the filing, the order, valued at ₹854.57 crore (net of Input Tax Credit), entails the execution of Pellet Plant BOP, including Civil & Structural Works (Pellet Package-2) and will be completed over a period of 32 months.

The order reinforces SEPC's position in the industrial EPC segment and highlights the continued confidence of leading clients in the company's engineering capabilities and project execution expertise. Over the years, SEPC has developed a diversified portfolio spanning industrial infrastructure, water and wastewater management, roads, and mining, delivering complex projects successfully for both government and private sector customers.

“We are pleased to receive this prestigious Letter of Acceptance from SAIL-IISCO Steel Plant for the Pellet Plant BOP Package. This order reflects the confidence placed in SEPC's engineering expertise and execution capabilities in delivering large-scale industrial infrastructure projects. As India's steel industry continues to expand to meet the country's long-term infrastructure and manufacturing aspirations, SEPC remains committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality, safety and operational excellence. We believe this order further strengthens our position in the industrial EPC segment and provides strong momentum to our project portfolio,” said Venkataramani Jaiganesh, Managing Director, SEPC Limited.

SEPC Limited, formerly known as Shriram EPC Limited, is an established engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company that delivers turnkey solutions across the water and wastewater, roads, industrial infrastructure, and mining sectors. The company focuses on the design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of large-scale and complex infrastructure projects across India.

For FY26, SEPC reported a total income of ₹1,085.8 crore, EBITDA of ₹108.9 crore, and a net profit of ₹53.5 crore. This marks a significant improvement over FY25, when the company posted a total income of ₹646 crore, with net profit more than doubling year-on-year.

Sepc share price trend Sepc share price trend has remained volatile since its listing. The penny stock has gained 12.31% in a week, however, has slipped 0.61% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has fallen 34.37% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 43.41% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has dropped over 51% in three years, however, has surged 32% in five years.