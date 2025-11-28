Penny stock under ₹10 hits upper circuit on four out of five sessions this week; rises 90% in one month

Penny stock under ₹10: SVP Global Textiles shares will be in the focus of stock market investors on Monday, 1 December 2025, after the company shares successfully hit their upper circuit levels on four out of five sessions this week.

Shares of SVP Global Textiles hit their upper circuit levels of ₹6.86 during Friday's stock market session, while the lower circuit level stood at ₹5.62, with a price tolerance band of 10% for the stock, BSE data shows.

The shares have given stock market investors more than 90% returns on their investment in the last one month period. However, the company also clarified that there is no announcement which is fueling the recent price behaviour in the market.

Shares of SVP Global have been hitting their upper circuit levels since 25 November 2025, according to the market data.

Why is the stock rising? According to an exchange clarification released on Thursday, 27 November 2025, SVP Global Textiles said that there is no information or announcement from their side which is fueling the price behaviour of the shares on the Indian stock market.

“We hereby inform you that there is no pending information or announcement from the company which is/are price sensitive that could have led to significant movement in the price behaviour of the company's shares,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also said that the movement in its share price is purely driven by the stock market investors and their demand for the stock.

SVP Global Textiles share price SVP Global Textiles share price closed 9.94% higher at ₹6.86 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹6.24 at the previous market close. The shares of the company hit their upper circuit on 28 November 2025.

Since the shares of SVP Global Textiles were listed on the Indian stock market, the company's stock has lost over 93%, but has given stock market investors more than 36% returns on their investment in the last one year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the SVP Global stock is up 35.10%, and has gained 93.54% in the last one-month period. The company's stock is trading 84.22% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

SVP Global shares hit their 52-week high level of ₹7.46 on 9 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹2.48 on 18 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹86.78 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 28 November 2025.

