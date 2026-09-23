Penny stock under ₹10: Textile stock hits 5% upper circuit on multiple order wins; Sept gains reach 106%

Shares of small-cap stock Tuni Textile Mills, which has a market capitalisation of ₹103 crore, have been hitting the upper circuit limit lately, defying the sharp volatility in the Indian stock market.

Extending the trend, the small-cap stock hit another 5% upper circuit in Wednesday’s session, September 23, settling at ₹1.66 apiece.

The rally came after the company announced that it had received three domestic purchase orders for the supply of woven shirting and finished fabrics as part of its regular textile business. The orders, received during September 2026, collectively cover approximately 1.975 million metres of fabric and have an aggregate base order value of around ₹295.13 million to ₹301.73 million, excluding applicable GST.

The orders include poly-cotton, higher-cotton-content and other shirting and finished fabric specifications, with delivery timelines generally ranging between 60 and 120 days. One of the orders is required to be completed on or before January 5, 2027, while payment terms are generally between 60 and 90 days, as per the filing.

"The receipt of these purchase orders marks an encouraging development for Tuni Textile Mills and reflects continued customer demand across our core shirting and blended-fabric portfolio. The aggregate order quantity of approximately 1.975 million metres provides meaningful execution visibility for the upcoming operating period and reinforces our focus on converting product development, design capability and customer relationships into executable business, the company said in its filing.

"Our immediate priorities remain disciplined production planning, quality consistency, timely delivery and prudent working-capital management. We believe that dependable execution of such orders can support deeper customer relationships and strengthen the company's positioning in its core textile segments. At the same time, the Company will continue to maintain a balanced approach to growth, with emphasis on operational discipline, product quality and sustainable business development," it further added.

Penny stock extends winning streak to six sessions With today’s bull run, the stock extended its gains for the sixth consecutive session and closed each day by hitting the maximum limit set for the counter. Between September 16 and September 21, the stock hit the 10% upper circuit limit. The exchange later appears to have changed the limit to 5%, but the stock continued its winning run.

For context, when a stock repeatedly hits its upper circuit limit, it indicates strong buying interest, with buyers consistently placing orders on the exchanges amid limited selling activity.

Meanwhile, the recent winning streak has pushed the stock’s September returns to a whopping 106%, erasing all of its recent losses and turning positive for 2026, with gains of 25%.