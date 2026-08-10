Penny stock under ₹10 to be in focus on Tuesday; here's why

Penny stocks: A-1 Limited shares are likely to remain in focus on Tuesday, 11 August, after the company secured a fresh order. In a regulatory filing, the company said it had received a supply order from Solar Group of Industries for acids and industrial chemicals worth approximately ₹38.70 crore.

The order is for the supply of acids and industrial chemicals and is expected to be executed during the current financial year, within the three-month period ending October 31, 2026. This provides revenue visibility across the second and third quarters of FY27.

The company said the awarding entity is an unrelated third party and that the transaction is being undertaken in the ordinary course of business on an arm's-length basis. It does not fall under related-party transactions.

Solar Industries India, one of India's prominent companies in the industrial explosives and defence sectors, is a customer of the company. A-1 Limited said the latest order follows earlier supplies to the group and reflects the customer's continued confidence in its product quality, service reliability and delivery capabilities.

The company added that the order reinforces its position in the domestic chemical supply chain and highlights its role as an organised and dependable supplier to large industrial companies. It also supports the company's strategy of building long-term, repeat relationships with anchor customers, according to the regulatory filing.

The entire order is scheduled for execution by October 31, 2026, providing clear visibility for the company's performance in Q2 and Q3 of FY27.

In late June, the company said it had been appointed as the primary authorised dealer by Ishan Dyes and Chemicals for a significant portion of the latter's sulphur-based chemical requirements.

Under the agreement, A-1 Limited will supply a range of sulfur-based industrial chemicals, including 98% sulphuric acid, 70% sulphuric acid, 23% oleum, 65% oleum and chlorosulphonic acid.

The company expects the dealership arrangement to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth during FY27 and beyond.

While the exact revenue contribution will depend on market demand and customer offtake, the company said it expects the expanded product portfolio and strengthened supplier relationships to support growth and enhance shareholder value over the medium term.

Reports solid performance in June quarter For Q1FY27, ending in June, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3.16 crore, registering a sharp 426% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to a consolidated net profit of ₹0.60 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On the top line, consolidated revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹175 crore, reflecting a 170% YoY growth compared to ₹64.69 crore reported in Q1FY26.

EBITDA for Q1FY27 came in at ₹6 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 3.40%, registering a growth of 221% compared to EBITDA of ₹1.86 crore and a margin of 2.9% in Q1FY26.

It ended last fiscal year (FY26) with a consolidated net profit of ₹5.99 crore, marking a 64.12% YoY growth compared to ₹3.65 crore in FY25. Its consolidated revenue from operations for FY26 stood at ₹342.91 crore, reflecting a 3.44% YoY increase from ₹331.49 crore reported in FY25.

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