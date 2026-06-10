Penny stock under ₹10 hits 20% upper circuit for the second straight session

Penny stock under ₹10 Vertex Securities continued its strong rally on Wednesday, June 10, hitting its 20% upper circuit limit at ₹4.18 on the BSE. The sharp gain came amid a positive session for Indian equities, with both the Sensex and Nifty 50 advancing around 0.5%.
This marked the second consecutive trading session in which the stock was locked in its 20% upper circuit, reflecting sustained buying interest from investors.
The penny stock has delivered robust returns across multiple timeframes. Over the past week, Vertex Securities has surged 56%, while gaining 44% in the last one month and 46% over the previous three months.
Despite the recent rally, the stock remains down 9% on a one-year basis. However, long-term investors have been rewarded handsomely, with the stock generating multibagger returns of 245%.
For the quarter ended March 2026, Vertex Securities reported net sales of ₹1.39 crore, up 3.1% from ₹1.35 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of March 2025.
The company, however, reported a wider loss during the quarter. Quarterly net loss stood at ₹1.26 crore in March 2026 compared with ₹0.46 crore in March 2025, representing a decline of 175.48%. EBITDA remained in the negative at ₹1.14 crore, compared with negative ₹0.31 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting a decline of 267.74%.
Earlier this year, Vertex Securities finalised the terms of its proposed rights issue and fixed March 12, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility. The decision was approved by the company's board during its meeting held on March 6, 2026.
The company sought to raise ₹14.80 crore through the issuance of up to 7.40 crore partly paid-up equity shares. The issue price was fixed at ₹2 per equity share, which was also the face value of the share, meaning the rights issue was offered at par.
Under the approved structure, existing shareholders were entitled to one rights equity share for every one equity share held as of the record date, translating into a 1:1 rights entitlement ratio.
The rights issue opened for subscription on March 20, 2026, and closed on March 27, 2026. The company issued up to 7,40,12,189 equity shares, aggregating ₹1,480.24 lakh, or ₹14.80 crore.
Vertex Securities Limited, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial services in India, including brokerage services in equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodities. The company also distributes mutual funds, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds and insurance products, while providing IPO-related services.
In addition, Vertex Securities offers online mutual fund services, insurance support and account-opening facilities through its network of branches and franchisees. Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company operates as a subsidiary of Transwarranty Finance Limited.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.