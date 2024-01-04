Penny stock under ₹10: Vikas Lifecare shares jump 18% after announcement of land acquisition for capacity expansion
Penny stock under ₹10: Vikas Lifecare shares today opened higher and touched an intraday high of ₹6.10 apiece on NSE, logging 18% rise against Wednesday's close of ₹5.15 apiece
Penny stock under ₹10: After the announcement of capacity expansion and acquisition of new land, Vikas Lifecare shares witnessed strong buying interest in early morning deals on Thursday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started