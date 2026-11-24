Penny stock under ₹10 with high book value, good fundamentals: Despite the bloodbath on Dalal Street wiping out over ₹6 lakh crore in investors' wealth, the positive sentiment of the Indian stock market is still intact. Investors and market experts still believe the Nifty 50 index is sustaining above 25,300, suggesting the key benchmark index has the potential to reach a new peak, eclipsing the existing record high of 26,373.20. So, when an ordinary investor is in a panic after the stock market crash, smart investors are expected to identify value picks in the current market. For such investors, it might be worth scanning Orient Green Power Company shares. The penny stock under ₹10 has a high book value and strong fundamentals. Experts believe the penny stock can be a multibagger if bought and held for the long term.

Penny stock with high book value? Highlighting the reasons that may attract bulls' attention towards the Orient Green Power Company shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Orient Green Power shares finished at ₹8.85 per share on the NSE on Monday. As of 30 September 2026, the book value per share of the company is around ₹10.75, which means the penny stock has a high book value with a price-to-book ratio of around 0.80.”

On what high book value means for shareholders of the company, the SEBI-registered market expert said that, in the worst case, the penny stock is expected to touch its book value, which means the penny stock is expected to go up to ₹10.75 apiece, adding around ₹1.90 or 21.50% more to the current market price.

Penny stock under ₹ 10 with good fundamentals? Gupta said that Orient Green Power Company Ltd has good fundamentals as the company reported strong operational growth in its latest financial filings, posting ₹146.57 crore in consolidated total income and ₹81.57 crore in net profit for Q2 FY27. The company's FY26 consolidated total income rose 13% YoY to ₹316 crore, while net profit jumped 70% to ₹72 crore.

“Promoters hold roughly 24.4% of the company, and nearly 100% of that promoter stake is pledged, which introduces governance and forced-selling risks,” said Anuj Gupta.

Gupta said that the wind energy company accounts for the vast majority of its 396 MW capacity; quarterly revenue and profits fluctuate sharply depending on monsoon wind patterns (stronger in Q1/Q2, weaker in Q3/Q4). So, the penny stock may witness a sideways trend in the next few months and trade in ₹6.00 to ₹10.00 range. However, on a decisive breakout above ₹10, the stock may soon touch ₹12 per share levels.

Penny stock under ₹ 10: Can it be a multibagger? Decoding the technical chart pattern of Orient Green Power Company shares, Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi said, “The stock is looking sideways to bearish on the weekly chart but bullish on the monthly chart. Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip and keep on accumulating on every big dip untill it is above ₹6 per share.”

“The stock is currently in ₹6 to ₹10 range. On a decisive breakout above ₹10, we can expect a bull trend in the stock,” said Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, adding, “On breaking above ₹10, the penny stock is expected to touch ₹12 soon.”

Pernny stock to buy today for long term? Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that Orient Green Power Company shares will have a resistance at ₹13 after a decisive breakout at ₹10. If the stock breaks above ₹13, then it may touch ₹16 and ₹19 in the medium to long term.

On suggestions to fresh investors and existing shareholders, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Fresh investors can buy this penny stock in ₹7.80 to ₹6.70 range, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹6, whereas existing shareholders can also accumulate if it falls in ₹7.80 to ₹6.70 range. However, they also must maintain a closing stop-loss at ₹6.”