Penny stock under ₹10 with high book value, strong fundamentals: Amid a strong rebound in the Indian stock market and the Nifty 50 index coming close to its record high of 26,373, investors are busy finding value picks with high book value and strong fundamentals. They prefer such stocks at lower prices, as it enables them to acquire more shares with a higher probability of wealth creation. For such investors, shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited could be a good stock to consider. The small-cap, debt-free company, with a market cap of ₹1,620 crore, is owned by Reliance Industries.

According to the latest shareholding pattern of this penny stock under ₹10 with high book value and strong fundamentals, Reliance Industries is among the promoters of this company. Some other Reliance Group companies, Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings, figure among the promoters of this penny stock with high book value.

Penny stock under ₹ 10 with high book value The Reliance Industries-owned company we are talking about is Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. The penny stock finished at ₹9.21 per share on Friday. So, it is a penny stock under ₹10, and it is owned by Reliance Industries and some other Reliance Group companies.

Describing Hathway Cable and Datacom shares as high book value shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The penny stock under ₹10 is a high book value stock. Its current book value is around 26, which means the penny stock under ₹10 is trading at a steep discount with a price-to-book around 0.35.”

On why the penny stock with strong book value is trading at a huge discount (around one third of its accounting net worth), Anuj Gupta said, “Despite a strong balance sheet, Hathway has delivered low Return on Equity (ROE of ~1.3%–1.9%), modest sales growth (~4.4% over 5 years), and shrinking operating margins. Markets typically discount stocks with low return ratios even when book value is high.”

Penny stock under ₹ 10 with strong fundamentals “Hathway Cable & Datacom Fundamentals is currently trading with a P/E Ratio of 23.94, compared to the sector average of 22. Its P/B Ratio stands at 0.36, while the sector’s is 2.05. In terms of returns, the stock offers a Dividend Yield of 0%, which is lower than the sector’s 0.5%, Choice Broking informs.

As mentioned above, Hathway Cable & Datacom is a debt-free company, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company's revenue grew 7.8% YoY to ₹598.59 crore in Q2 FY27, and annual revenue shot up from ₹1,870.44 crore in FY22 to ₹2,243.53 crore in FY26.

Reliance Group company Jio group entities, led by Jio Content Distribution Holdings with a 31.1% stake, hold 75% of the company, thereby tying Hathway's broadband and cable network to India's largest telecom group.

“Investors are advised to remain vigilant about the net profit of the company in FY27. The net profit of the company has slipped from around ₹82.25 crore in FY25 to ₹92.50 crore in FY26,” said Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities.

Penny stock to buy? Decoding the technical chart pattern of Hathway Cable & Datacom shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “The penny stock under ₹10 has strong support at ₹7.80. It is facing strong resistance at ₹9.75. On breaking above this resistane on a closing basis, we can expect the penny stock with high book value and strong fundamentals to come close to ₹13 per share.”

Ojha said that existing investors should hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹7.80. However, he said that fresh investors should wait for the technical breakout at ₹9.75 and buy above this resistance for the upside target of ₹13. He advised fresh investors to buy above ₹9.75, following buy-on-dips strategy, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹7.80 per share.