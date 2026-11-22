Penny stock under ₹10 with high book value, strong fundamentals: Amid a strong rebound in the Indian stock market and the Nifty 50 index coming close to its record high of 26,373, investors are busy finding value picks with high book value and strong fundamentals. They prefer such stocks at lower prices, as it enables them to acquire more shares with a higher probability of wealth creation. For such investors, shares of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited could be a good stock to consider. The small-cap, debt-free company, with a market cap of ₹1,620 crore, is owned by Reliance Industries.

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According to the latest shareholding pattern of this penny stock under ₹10 with high book value and strong fundamentals, Reliance Industries is among the promoters of this company. Some other Reliance Group companies, Jio Content Distribution Holdings, Jio Internet Distribution Holdings, and Jio Cable and Broadband Holdings, figure among the promoters of this penny stock with high book value.

Penny stock under ₹ 10 with high book value The Reliance Industries-owned company we are talking about is Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited. The penny stock finished at ₹9.21 per share on Friday. So, it is a penny stock under ₹10, and it is owned by Reliance Industries and some other Reliance Group companies.

Describing Hathway Cable and Datacom shares as high book value shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The penny stock under ₹10 is a high book value stock. Its current book value is around 26, which means the penny stock under ₹10 is trading at a steep discount with a price-to-book around 0.35.”

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On why the penny stock with strong book value is trading at a huge discount (around one third of its accounting net worth), Anuj Gupta said, “Despite a strong balance sheet, Hathway has delivered low Return on Equity (ROE of ~1.3%–1.9%), modest sales growth (~4.4% over 5 years), and shrinking operating margins. Markets typically discount stocks with low return ratios even when book value is high.”

Penny stock under ₹ 10 with strong fundamentals “Hathway Cable & Datacom Fundamentals is currently trading with a P/E Ratio of 23.94, compared to the sector average of 22. Its P/B Ratio stands at 0.36, while the sector’s is 2.05. In terms of returns, the stock offers a Dividend Yield of 0%, which is lower than the sector’s 0.5%, Choice Broking informs.

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As mentioned above, Hathway Cable & Datacom is a debt-free company, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company's revenue grew 7.8% YoY to ₹598.59 crore in Q2 FY27, and annual revenue shot up from ₹1,870.44 crore in FY22 to ₹2,243.53 crore in FY26.

Reliance Group company Jio group entities, led by Jio Content Distribution Holdings with a 31.1% stake, hold 75% of the company, thereby tying Hathway's broadband and cable network to India's largest telecom group.

“Investors are advised to remain vigilant about the net profit of the company in FY27. The net profit of the company has slipped from around ₹82.25 crore in FY25 to ₹92.50 crore in FY26,” said Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities.

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Penny stock to buy? Decoding the technical chart pattern of Hathway Cable & Datacom shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “The penny stock under ₹10 has strong support at ₹7.80. It is facing strong resistance at ₹9.75. On breaking above this resistane on a closing basis, we can expect the penny stock with high book value and strong fundamentals to come close to ₹13 per share.”

Ojha said that existing investors should hold the scrip maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹7.80. However, he said that fresh investors should wait for the technical breakout at ₹9.75 and buy above this resistance for the upside target of ₹13. He advised fresh investors to buy above ₹9.75, following buy-on-dips strategy, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹7.80 per share.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).