Shares of Rama Steel Tubes, a leading manufacturer of branded steel products in India, continued their bullish trend for the second consecutive trading session, hitting the 20% upper circuit limit today. This follows a 10% increase in the previous session, resulting in a total gain of 32% over the past two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent positive developments have fueled investor enthusiasm for the stock. On Wednesday, Rama Steel Tubes announced a strategic collaboration with Onix Renewable Ltd. to support green and renewable energy projects. This partnership will leverage Rama Steel Tubes' expertise to provide essential steel structures, including single-axis trackers and future dual-axis trackers, for solar projects undertaken by Onix Renewable Ltd.

The company highlighted its expansion into the green energy sector, developing specialized steel structures and tracker tubes crucial for solar greenfield projects. Rama Steel Tubes is committed to delivering high-quality products that ensure reliability, durability, and performance—key factors for the success of long-term solar projects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The prospects of this strategic collaboration with Onix Renewable Ltd. to deliver top-quality solar energy solutions. Together, we will pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future," said the company.

Forays into defence sector On Tuesday, the company announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rama Defence Private Limited. This new entity will focus on the defence sector, engaging in activities such as trading, importing, exporting, manufacturing, assembling, and supplying defence equipment, arms, ammunition, explosives, and related military and security hardware.

Long-standing experience in steel pipe manufacturing Established in 1974, RSTL is a leading manufacturer of steel pipes, tubes, and G.I. pipes in India. The company has successfully expanded its operations globally, with a presence in over 16 countries. Exports constitute 10-20% of its total business, highlighting its international recognition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RSTL operates a subsidiary in the UAE and a step-down subsidiary in Nigeria, further strengthening its global market presence, according to the company’s website.

The company’s latest annual report reveals an impressive production capacity of 294,000 metric tonnes, allowing it to efficiently meet diverse market demands. RSTL aims to increase its installed capacity to 394,000 metric tonnes by FY25.

In July 2023, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. (RSTL) signed a strategic MoU with JSW Steel, which included procuring hot-rolled coils (HRC) for its steel products and becoming an official distributor for JSW Steel in the western region. The deal involved RSTL buying 100,000 tonnes of HRC and producing 200,000 tonnes annually of pre-galvanized pipes under the "JSW Kalinga" brand for the Western market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, RSTL entered into an agreement with JSW Steel Coated Products Limited to produce 200,000 tonnes per year of high-value, pre-galvanized pipes under the brand name "JSW Kalinga," tailored specifically for the western region.

Looking ahead, the steel industry has significant growth potential and aims to achieve 300 MT production capacity by 2030. The government has allocated USD 1.4 trillion for the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) between FY19 and FY25, which will accelerate the growth of the steel sector.

Healthy performance in the June quarter The company's total consolidated revenue from operations for the June ending quarter was ₹216.64 crore, down from ₹312.50 crore in the same period last year. Net profit for the period was ₹6.20 crore, compared to ₹7.46 crore previously. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For FY24, the company reported revenue exceeding ₹1000 crore, reaching ₹1047 crore, and a net profit of ₹30 crore, up from ₹27 crore in FY23.

Sales volume saw a notable increase of 86%, rising to 198,902.23 metric tonnes in FY23 from 106,943.41 metric tonnes in FY22.