Penny stock under ₹15 surges 20% on order win from ONGC

Penny stock: Shares of Aakash Exploration Services surged nearly 20% on Wednesday's session after the company was issued a Letter of Award (LOI) from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). The total value of the order is approximately ₹19.36 crores.

The timeframe for executing the orders is set at three years. The company has secured the Letter of Award for the charter hiring of one 50 MT workover rig for use at the Ahmedabad Asset.

This year, Aakash Exploration Services secured a contract valued at ₹29 crores from the Indian Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise, Oil India Limited, for the provision of a high-pressure Mobile Boiler along with necessary accessories for the production of high-quality steam. The execution of this order is scheduled to take place over a period of 2 years.

Aakash Exploration Services Limited is a company that offers services for Oil and Gas Exploration with a core mission of becoming a leader in delivering services to the Oil and Gas sector while achieving international standards of excellence. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company is also affiliated with the International Association of Drilling Contractors.

The net profit of Aakash Exploration Services fell by 92.02% to ₹0.28 crore in the quarter that ended in March 2025, compared to ₹3.51 crore in the quarter ending March 2024. Sales dropped by 16.57% to ₹25.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, down from ₹30.89 crore in the previous quarter of March 2024.

Technical Views Aakash Exploration Services share price opened at an intraday low of ₹9.01 per share on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹10.51 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock witnessed strong momentum in today’s session, surging over 16% and decisively crossing above the key 200-day SMA. It has remained in focus throughout the week, and the uptrend may continue in the near term. The previous swing high near ₹12 acts as resistance, while immediate support is seen around ₹9.5.

