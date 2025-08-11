Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit for 20th straight session. Do you own?

Avance Technologies share price was locked-in at 2% upper circuit on the BSE Monday led by heavy buying. The small-cap stock also hit the 52-week high of ₹1.56 apiece.

The penny stock has been hitting upper circuit for the past twenty trading sessions, and has been on an uptrend in thirty consecutive sessions. It has jumped over 81% in the past thirty sessions.

Avance Technologies recently announced the date for its board meeting, wherein the members of its board will consider Q1 results.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Avance Technologies is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14 August, 2025, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025, Avance Technologies said in a regulatory filing on August 8.

The company’s board of directors will also consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of preferential issue, rights issue, qualified institutional placement (QIP), or any other permissible mode, subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals as may be required.

“Further, pursuant to the Company’s Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company, which has been closed from 1st July, 2025, will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results,” said the company.

Avance Technologies Share Price Performance Avance Technologies share price has surged 51% over the past month and delivered multibagger gains of 165% in three months. The small-cap stock has rallied 114% in the last six months and is up 77% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Over a two-year period, the penny stock has generated returns of 500%, while delivering a staggering 3,800% gain in the past five years.

At 11:45 AM, Avance Technologies share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹1.56 apiece on the BSE.