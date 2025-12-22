Penny stock under ₹2 declares increase in borrowing, authorised capital limit

Excel Realty N Infra's board approved increasing authorized share capital from 500 crore to 750 crore. The company will also change its name to Landsmill Green Limited and raise investment limits for foreign investors, pending consent through a postal ballot.

Penny stock Excel Realty N Infra on Monday announced that its board, in a meeting held today, has approved increasing the authorized share capital from 500 crore to 750 crore. The move is subject to shareholders’ approval through a postal ballot.

"The board of directors approved the increase of the authorized share capital of the company from the existing Rs. 5,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Hundred Crores) divided into 5,00,00,00,000 (Five Hundred Crores) equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) to Rs. 75,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Thousand Five Hundred Crores) divided into 75,00,00,00,000 (Seven Thousand Five Hundred Crores) equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One) each and the consequent amendment of the existing clause V of the Memorandum of Association relating to the share capital of the company, subject to the member’s approval through postal ballot," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

The board also approved changing the name of the company from Excel Realty N Infra Limited to Landsmill Green Limited. The board also approved increasing the company’s borrowing limit and the creation of a mortgage or charge on its assets, properties, or undertakings up to 500 crore.

Additionally, it approved raising investment limits for Non-Resident Indians, overseas citizens of India, Foreign Institutional Investors, and Foreign Portfolio Investors. All these approvals are subject to the consent of the members through a postal ballot.

Excel Realty N Infra Q2 2025 performance

Excel Realty reported a mixed set of numbers for the September 2025 quarter. The company’s sales declined sharply to 1.51 crore from 4.09 crore in the same period last year and 5.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting a sequential and year-on-year slowdown in revenue generation.

Operating loss widened marginally to 0.67 crore from 0.34 crore a year ago, though it improved compared with a loss of 1.24 crore in the preceding quarter. The operating profit margin stood at -44.37%, deteriorating from -8.31% in September 2024.

However, other income rose to 1.80 crore, up from 1.30 crore a year ago and 1.37 crore in the previous quarter, providing support to the bottom line.

Consequently, net profit improved to 1.09 crore from 1.10 crore in September 2024 and 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter, indicating a sharp sequential rebound despite muted operating performance.

Excel Realty N Infra share price trend

The company’s shares have recovered sharply from their May lows, rebounding 146% to trade at the current level of 1.60 apiece. In September, the stock edged close to its record high but failed to cross that level, as profit booking following the sustained rally caused it to lose some momentum.

From a long-term perspective, the stock has surged from 0.05 apiece in October 2019, delivering a massive gain of around 3,100%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹2 declares increase in borrowing, authorised capital limit
