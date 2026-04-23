Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit for third day in a row despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Empower India share price hit 5% upper circuit of ₹1.81 apiece on BSE Thursday, extending its rally for the fourth consecutive trading session. The penny stock touched upper circuit limits in three out of the four trading sessions.
The rally in Empower India share price came despite a weak trend in the board Indian stock market today. The benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 crashed over half a percent each, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices traded flat.
The recent gains in Empower India share price came after the stock was admitted for trading in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Earlier, Empower India shares were only listed on the BSE.
In a circular dated 17th April 2026, the NSE admitted securities of Empower India Limited on NSE Portal, permitting trading and dealing in the securities of the company w.e.f. 20th April 2026.
The symbol of the company on the NSE Platform is “EMPOWER”.
Empower India share price has jumped 70% in one month, while the stock has gained 27% in three months. The penny stock has risen 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has fallen 17% in six months.
However, Empower India shares have delivered multibagger returns of 450% in three years, and have surged by a staggering 1,107% over the past five years.
At 10:35 AM, Empower India share price was still locked in 5% upper circuit of ₹1.81 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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