Penny stock under ₹2: Evexia Lifecare share price rallies over 3%; here’s why

Evexia Lifecare share price rallied over 3% on Monday, extending gains for the second consecutive session. The penny stock surged as 3.44% to ₹1.80 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

The gains in Evexia Lifecare share price today were also supported by heavy trading volumes. Around 20 lakh equity shares of Evexia Lifecare changed hands on stock exchange BSE on November 17, as against its one week average trading volumes of 17 lakh shares.

Evexia Lifecare is a smallcap diversified healthcare company specializing in the trading of pharmaceutical chemicals, retail pharmacy services, diagnostic solutions, and personal healthcare products.

The company mainly trades pharma chemicals, which are mainly used in drugs. The pharma chemicals trading business shares a larger number of revenue of the company. It has recently announced its Q2 results.

Evexia Lifecare reported a consolidated net profit of ₹37.19 lakh in the second quarter of FY26, a sharp fall from ₹93.80 lakh in the year-ago quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹63.48 lakh in the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Advertisement

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY26 was at ₹25.72 crore as against ₹26.70 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Revenue in the June quarter was at ₹22.09 crore.

Evexia Lifecare Share Price Performance Evexia Lifecare share price has been on a downward trend in the past one year. The small-cap stock has fallen 13% in one month and has declined 24% in three months. Evexia Lifecare share price has dropped 36% in the past six months, while it plunged 50% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The penny stock has tanked 56% in the past one year, but has gained just 7% in three years.

At 2:50 PM, Evexia Lifecare share price was trading 0.57% higher at ₹1.75 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement