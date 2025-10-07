Penny stock under ₹2 declares an increase of QIP size by ₹2,500 crore

Excel Realty N Infra share price hit 2% lower circuit on Tuesday amid heavy selling pressure. The penny stock declined as much as 2% to ₹1.69 apiece on the BSE.

The Board of Directors of the Company held its meeting held on October 06, 2025 and considered and approved increasing the QIP size by ₹2,500 crore and also increasing the Authorised Capital of the company by ₹2,000 crore.

The company’s board approved to raise the issue of equity shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) for an aggregate amount up to ₹2,500 crore (inclusive of such premium) subject to the receipt of approval of the members of the company.

“The total number of securities proposed to be issued through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) shall be determined after fixation of Issue Price at the time of Issuance of Securities,” Excel Realty N Infra said in a regulatory filing on October 6.

The board of directors also approved to increase the Authorised Capital of the company from ₹500 crore, divided into 500 crore shares of Re 1 each upto an authorized capital of ₹2,500 crore, divided into 2,500 crore shares of Re 1 each., subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Excel Realty N Infra Share Price Performance Excel Realty N Infra share price has gained 12% in one month, and has jumped 90% in three months. The penny stock has rallied 138% in six months and has risen 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, the smallcap stock has surged 128%, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 2,300% in five years.

At 12:20 PM, Excel Realty N Infra share price was trading 1.74% lower at ₹1.69 apiece on the BSE.