Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit; here’s why

Excel Realty N Infra share price hit 2% upper circuit on Wednesday, snapping five day losing streak. The smallcap stock was locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹1.54 apiece on NSE.

The rally in Excel Realty share price was supported by strong volumes. Around 1 crore equity shares of Excel Realty N Infra changed hands on stock exchanges on September 24, significantly higher than its one month average trading volumes of 54 lakh shares.

Excel Realty N Infra informed exchanges that its board of directors will meet on Monday, October 6, 2025, to consider proposals to raise additional funds and expand its authorised share capital.

The board of directors of the company will discuss and evaluate a proposal to enhance the fund-raising limit to up to ₹2,500 crore. The funds may be raised through preferential allotment, issue of convertible warrants, Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs), Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), or other permissible instruments, subject to approvals from shareholders, regulators, and other stakeholders, Excel Realty N Infra said in a regulatory filing on September 23.

The proposed increase comes after the board had earlier approved fund-raising of up to ₹500 crore at its meeting held on August 29, 2025.

Additionally, the company’s board will also consider a proposal to increase its authorised share capital from ₹500 crore to ₹2,500 crore, subject to requisite approvals.

Also Read | Minda Corporation share price jumps over 10% on Vision 2030 growth roadmap

“...the trading window for dealing with securities of the Company will be closed from the date of this intimation till Wednesday, October 08, 2025, for the Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code and the same has been informed to them,” the company said.

Excel Realty N Infra Share Price Performance Excel Realty N Infra share price has rallied 16% in one month and has jumped 79% in three months. The smallcap stock has surged 90% in six months and has risen 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The penny stock has delivered multibagger returns of 285% in two years, and a staggering 2,100% returns in five years.

At 12:00 PM, Excel Realty N Infra share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹1.54 apiece on NSE.