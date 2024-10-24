Penny stock under ₹2: GG Engineering shares hit 20% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024

Shares of GG Engineering ended a five-day losing streak, hitting the 20% upper circuit limit at 1.90 after positive Q2 FY25 results. The company's net profit jumped to 11 with revenue at 106 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Oct 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Penny stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2: GG Engineering shares hit 20% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024.
Penny stock under ₹2: GG Engineering shares hit 20% upper circuit after Q2 results 2024. (Pixabay)

Penny stock: Shares of GG Engineering were locked in the 20% upper circuit limit at 1.90 in early morning trade today, October 24, following the company’s positive financial results for the September quarter (Q2) of FY25. With today's rally, the stock snapped its five-day losing run.

For Q2 FY25, GG Engineering reported a net profit of 11 crore, a significant improvement compared to a net profit of 1 crore in the same period last year and a net loss of 2 crore in the preceding June quarter. This net profit exceeds the combined net profit of 7 crore for FY24.

Revenue from operations surged to 106 crore in Q2FY25, marking a 45.2% year-on-year (YoY) improvement from 73 crore in Q2 FY24 and up from 70 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The EBITDA reached 13 crore, compared to just 1 crore in the same period last year.

The company supplies industrial engines for various applications, marine engines, and spare parts for diesel generator sets to both local and international markets. The global diesel generator market was valued at $20.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $37.1 billion by 2027, reflecting a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027, as per the recent estimates.

Technological advancements in diesel generators, along with rising energy demand from various end-use industries, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for key players, enabling them to strengthen their market positions in the coming years.

Stock up 150% since April 2023

Since April 2023, the company's shares have been in recovery mode, rising from Re 0.76 per share to the current level of 1.90, resulting in a remarkable gain of 150%. Notably, the stock surged 84% in November 2023 alone.

Despite this recovery, the stock is still trading approximately 80% below its all-time high of 9.33 per share, which it hit in July 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

