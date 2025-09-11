Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit for 18th day in a row; do you own?

Excel Realty N Infra, a penny stock, has been making significant strides on Dalal Street in recent sessions, hitting back-to-back upper circuit limits, with Thursday marking the 18th day the stock reached the maximum upper level.

During this period, the penny stock has gained 43%, and in just a month, the penny stock has moved from ₹1.06 to its current level of ₹1.63, resulting in a stellar gain of 58%. The latest rally has also propelled the penny stock to register a gain of 151% from its May lows.

Excel Realty N Infra Limited (formerly Excel Infoways Limited), engaged in infrastructure development, IT-enabled BPO services, and general trading activities, has outlined its financial performance in its latest annual report.

The company generated revenue of ₹1.16 crore from the infrastructure segment in FY25, down from ₹2.58 crore in FY24 as it continues to explore various avenues to enhance revenue from the sector.

Meanwhile, the IT and BPO segment, focused on customer care services and business relationship management, did not generate any revenue in either FY25 or FY24.

On a positive note, the general trading business contributed ₹12.47 crore in revenue the previous fiscal year, compared to nil revenue in the FY24, reflecting growth in the company’s trading operations.

81% of the company is owned by retail shareholders According to Trendlyne shareholding data, 80.8% of the stake in the company is held by general shareholders at the end of the June quarter, with small investors holding up to ₹2 lakh in capital totaling 4.12 lakh investors, who collectively owned a 60.41% stake, or 85 crore shares of the company.

Meanwhile, the remaining 19.1% stake is owned by the promoters, and FIIs hold a marginal 0.07% stake, Trendlyne data showed.