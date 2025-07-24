Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit despite selling pressure in Indian stock market; here’s why

IFL Enterprises share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit on Thursday, extending rally for the fourth consecutive session, led by heavy buying volumes. The smallcap stock hit a 5% upper circuit of ₹1.05 apiece on the BSE.

IFL Enterprises shares have jumped 18% in four sessions, boosted by sustained buying momentum.

The latest gains in IFL Enterprises shares comes after the company announced to enter into Organic Waste Management and recycling business. The new venture is part of the company’s strategic plan to diversify its portfolio and tap into emerging and high-demand sectors.

The Organic Waste Management & Recycling industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10–12% over the next five years. The company anticipates substantial long-term value addition from this venture in terms of revenue generation, environmental impact, and capital appreciation for shareholders, IFL Enterprises said in a release.

The company’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on 24 July, 2025 has approved the foray into the Organic Waste Management and recycling business.

With this approval, IFL Enterprises said it will immediately initiate the next operational steps including, hiring a qualified and experienced R&D and technical team specializing in waste management technologies and regulatory compliance.

The company will also commence evaluation and acquisition of relevant machinery and equipment tailored to organic waste processing and recycling along with identifying and surveying suitable land locations across key industrial and municipal zones for setting up processing units and operational hubs, it added.

Unique Global Managed Services PTE Stake Buy IFL Enterprises also announced that its board of directors is scheduled to meet on August 1, 2025, to consider and evaluate the proposal of Singapore based Unique Global Managed Services PTE. Ltd to acquire up to 12% equity stake through Strategic Investment Route.

The company received a Letter of Intent from the Singapore based entity to acquire the 12% strategic minority stake in the company at an indicative reference price of ₹2 per share – which represents approximately 100% premium to current share price.

Recently, four Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also acquired a total of 16.08% stake in the company as on 11th July 2025. Minerva Venture Fund, Nautilus Private Capital Ltd, Al Maha Investment Fund PCC-ONYX Strategy, and Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC – Touchstone have acquired 4.02% equity stake each in the company as per shareholding pattern on the stock exchanges.

IFL Enterprises Share Price Performance IFL Enterprises share price has fallen 8% in one month, but the penny stock has jumped 55% in three months. Over the past six months, the smallcap stock has rallied 32%, while it has risen 12% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. IFL Enterprises shares have declined 87% in two years, but has delivered multibagger returns of 450% in five years.

At 2:50 PM, IFL Enterprises share price was still locked in at 5% upper circuit of ₹1.05 apiece on the BSE.