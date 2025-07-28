Penny stock under ₹2: IT stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

Avance Technologies share price was locked in a 2% upper circuit on Monday, hitting a fresh 52-week high of ₹1.34 apiece. The penny stock has now hit the upper circuit for the twentieth consecutive trading session.

The small-cap stock has delivered multibagger returns over a short period. It has surged 49% in the past one month and gained 109% over three months. On a six-month basis, the stock has rallied 76%, while it is up 52% so far in 2025 (YTD).

Over the long term, Avance Technologies has delivered staggering returns. The stock has soared 2,580% in the past three years and surged 4,367% over the last five years.

Today’s gains in Avance Technologies shares came despite the sharp fall in the Indian stock market today. The Sensex crashed more than 600 points, while the Nifty 50 slipped below 24,700 level.

Acquisition of Checkers India Technology The board of directors of Avance Technologies recently approved entering into a non-binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of Checkers India Technology Private Limited, www.Excess2Sell.com, a leading techenabled B2B inventory liquidation marketplace in India

“This strategic move marks Avance Technologies’ entry into the high-potential, underpenetrated overstock Inventory liquidation space, aimed at resolving one of the retail industry’s most pressing challenges—unsold inventory,” Avance Technologies said in a regulatory filing on July 16.

Excess2Sell allows users to register their business, complete KYC, and gain instant access to surplus inventory deals across various categories like electronics, fashion, home goods, and more. The app allows users to sell, buy, or make counter-offers, supported by real-time pricing tools and smart listing features.

At 1:55 PM, Avance Technologies share price was still locked-in at 2% upper circuit of ₹1.34 apiece on the BSE.

