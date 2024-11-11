Penny stock under ₹2 jumps on fundraising buzz. Details here

  • Penny stock under 2: Teamo Productions HQ Limited, trading under 2, has seen a surge in stock price fueled by a recent Rs. 17.43 crore fundraise.

Shivangini
Published11 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Teamo Productions HQ share price, a penny stock currently trading under Rs. 2, has surged reaching the level of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.48
Teamo Productions HQ share price, a penny stock currently trading under Rs. 2, has surged reaching the level of ₹1.48 (Pixabay)

Penny stock under 2: Teamo Productions HQ share price, a penny stock currently trading under 2, surged to 1.48 on Monday, November 11 after the company said it raised funds via a preferential share issue.

The company, formerly known as GI Engineering Solutions Limited, recently raised 17.43 crore through a preferential issue, boosting investor interest in the stock.

Also Read | Asian Paints shares slide 9.5% as Q2 results disappoint, analysts cut TP

However, the stock reversed gains later to trade in the red. Teamo Productions HQ share price was down 2.76 per cent at 1.41 around 10.15 am on the BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of 132.71 crore.

In filings submitted on November 9, 2024, to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE), Teamo Productions confirmed that the funds were raised in two tranches, on August 20 and September 10, 2024. The company received the funds following the conversion of warrants, resulting in the issuance of 15.5 crore equity shares.

 

Also Read | Smallcap stock below ₹100: Multibagger stock jumps nearly 5% after THIS update

According to Teamo Productions, the raised funds have been fully utilised to meet working capital needs, capital expenditures, and strategic business initiatives. The audit committee reviewed the usage, confirming there was no deviation from the company’s stated purposes for the fundraise.

The successful fundraise indicates the company’s focus on strengthening its financial base and exploring growth initiatives, sparking optimism in its stock performance.

Earnings Snapshot

The company last month unveiled its September quarter (Q2) results, wherein it reported a 20.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its revenue from operations at 145.55 crore as against 120.35 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, its profit after tax (PAT) of 1.49 crore as against 0.28 crore on a YoY basis, signalling a growth of 431 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 10:53 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹2 jumps on fundraising buzz. Details here

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

825.00
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
19.3 (2.4%)

Tata Steel share price

146.15
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-1.4 (-0.95%)

Ashok Leyland share price

227.65
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
5.65 (2.55%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

140.40
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
0 (0%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Wipro share price

579.90
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
11.05 (1.94%)

Coforge share price

8,042.60
11:44 AM | 11 NOV 2024
88.75 (1.12%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

730.90
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.15 (-0.29%)

Page Industries share price

47,500.00
11:45 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-487.8 (-1.02%)
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,555.60
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-213.65 (-7.72%)

Aarti Industries share price

440.30
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-34.45 (-7.26%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,909.95
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-145.85 (-7.09%)

Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

65.08
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
-3.61 (-5.26%)
More from Top Losers

ITI share price

333.10
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
29.5 (9.72%)

Power Finance Corp share price

487.15
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
37.7 (8.39%)

Endurance Technologies share price

2,586.70
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
161.4 (6.65%)

Biocon share price

342.55
11:46 AM | 11 NOV 2024
21.3 (6.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,375.000.00
    Chennai
    79,381.000.00
    Delhi
    79,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,385.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.