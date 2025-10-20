Penny stock under ₹2 hits upper circuit following pre-Muhurat Trading rally on Dalal Street

Penny stock under ₹2: Real estate development company, Kretto Syscon shares hit their upper circuit level on Monday, 20 October 2025, due to the Muhurat Trading rally in the Indian stock market ahead of the auspicious trading session.

The realty firm's stock hit its intraday high level of ₹1.40 during Monday's stock market session, while the intraday low level was at ₹1.31, BSE data shows.

On 26 August 2025, Kretto Syscon's board of directors approved the allotment of 5,01,52,205 equity shares of Re 1 apiece as fully paid-up bonus shares to the register of members. The company offered the bonus shares at a ratio of 2:25, which means that every eligible shareholder got two shares for every 25 shares they owned in the firm.

Kretto Syscon stock price trend Kretto Syscon shares closed 1.46% higher at ₹1.39 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹1.37 at the previous market close last week. The shares hit their upper circuit on 20 October 2025.

Kretto Syscon stock has an upper price band at ₹1.64, while the lower price band stood at ₹1.10, with a price tolerance band of 20% on the Indian stock market, BSE data shows.

Shares of the company have given stock market investors more than 414% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 17% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Kretto Syscon shares have risen 27.52% in 2025 and are up 0.72% in the last one-month period. The company's shares are trading 1.46% higher in the five market sessions in the Indian stock market.

Kretto Syscon shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹2.52 on 9 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹0.87 on 12 December 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹94.15 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 20 October 2025.

