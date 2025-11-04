Penny stock under ₹2 sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, evaluate revised fundraise proposal

Penny stock under ₹2: Excel Realty N Infra's board will meet next week to consider the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025-26 along with a fundraising proposal, the company informed exchanges on Monday evening.

Excel Realty N Infra said its board will meet on Tuesday, November 11. The board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

The company's board will consider the change in the name of the company and reconsider the decisions regarding fundraising as taken in the Board Meeting dated October 06, 2025.

The board will evaluate a revised proposal for raising funds by way of preferential allotment and/or issue of convertible warrants and/or Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or any other permissible instruments/modes, subject to necessary approvals from Shareholders, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders, the company added.

Additionally, the board will also discuss regarding the appointment of Garvit Agarwal as the Executive Director and the resignation of Ranjana Khurana Lakhmendra.

Excel Realty N Infra share price trend Amid weakness in the Indian stock market, penny stock under ₹2, Excel Realty N Infra, traded on a tepid note. Excel Realty N Infra share price hit the 5% lower price band at ₹1.34 in trade today, as against its last closing price of ₹1.41.

Excel Realty N Infra shares have shed 20% in a month, even though they remained multibaggers in six months with a 100% rise. On a year-to-date basis, Excel Realty N Infra stock has jumped 12% and for the last year, the scrip has surged 47%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.