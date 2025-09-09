Penny stock under ₹2 sets board meeting date to consider 10:1 bonus shares, 100% dividend

Spright Agro share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit of ₹1.39 apiece on the BSE Tuesday after the company announced its board meeting to consider bonus shares and dividend.

Spright Agro said that the meeting of its Board of Directors was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 18 September 2025, to consider the issue of bonus shares, dividend and a foray into AgriTech.

Here are the following issues to be considered in Spright Agro board meeting on September 18:

Spright Agro Bonus Issue The board of directors of Spright Agro will consider and approve the issuance of bonus equity shares up to the ratio of 10:1, which means ten bonus equity shares for every one equity share held by capitalizing free reserves and/or securities premium. Spright Agro bonus issue will be subject to shareholder and other requisite approvals.

Spright Agro bonus issue record date has not been announced yet.

Spright Agro Dividend The company’s board will also consider the declaration or recommendation of a dividend up to 100% on the equity share capital of the company for the current financial year, subject to applicable approvals. Spright Agro dividend record date has not been finalised.

Business Expansion — Foray into AgriTech Spright Agro’s board will also consider and evaluate the company’s strategic entry into AgriTech-related businesses in order to complement and strengthen our existing agriculture value-chain operations.

The Board will review a proposal to initiate feasibility studies, pilots and partnerships across multiple technology themes, including, without limitation, Precision Agriculture & Farm Automation, Unmanned Aerial Systems or Agricultural drones, Digital Market Infrastructure, Post-Harvest & Supply-Chain Tech, Farmer Services & Data Platforms, and Controlled-Environment & Inputs.

“The evaluation may contemplate in-house builds, strategic alliances, technology licensing and / or subsidiary / SPV formation. At this stage, the proposal is exploratory in nature; no binding contracts / transactions have been entered into,” Spright Agro said in a regulatory filing on September 9.

At 1:35 PM, Spright Agro share price was still locked-in at 5% upper circuit of ₹1.39 apiece on the BSE.