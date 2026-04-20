Penny stock under ₹20 hits upper circuit after announcement of 50% dividend, Q4 results 2026 date

AVI Polymers share price hit upper circuit for the fourth straight session on Monday, led by strong buying momentum. The penny stock jumped as much as 5% to ₹13.54 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in AVI Polymers share price today was also supported by strong trading volumes. Around 58 lakh equity shares of AVI Polymers changed hands on stock exchanges, significantly higher than its one month average trading volumes of 12 lakh shares.

AVI Polymers announced the date for the meeting of its Board of Directors to consider Q4 results, dividend and strategic expansion. Here’s what on agenda:

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AVI Polymers Q4 Results Date The meeting of the board of directors of AVI Polymers is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The board will consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. Thus, AVI Polymers Q4 results will be announced April 27, along with full year FY26 results.

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AVI Polymers Dividend The company’s board will also consider and recommend a dividend of up to 50% on the paid-up equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2025-26, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

“This recommendation reflects the Board’s commitment to consistently rewarding our shareholders following a period of robust profitability and debt-free capitalization,” AVI Polymers said in a regulatory filing on April 20.

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Strategic Expansion into Healthcare Technology AVI Polymers’ board of directors will also consider and approve the strategic roadmap and capital allocation for venturing into the high-growth Healthcare Technology sector.

“This expansion will be executed through our subsidiary, AVI Al Technologies, marking our next major step in building a diversified, Al-driven digital ecosystem,” the company said.

AVI Polymers Share Price Performance AVI Polymers share price has fallen 37% in one month, but has rallied 82% in three months. The circuit-to-circuit stock has jumped 125% in six months and has rallied 114% in one year. The smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 195% in two years, and staggering 273% returns in the past five years.

At 1:50 PM, AVI Polymers share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹13.54 apiece on the BSE.

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