Penny stock under ₹5: Advik Capital jumps around 10% despite stock market crash

Advik Capital's shares rose nearly 10% to 3.02 on October 7, despite a broader market decline. The stock remains 26% below its 52-week high but has gained 56% from its low. The company extended its rights issue closing date to October 10, 2024.

Pranati Deva
Published7 Oct 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Trade Now
Penny stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5: Advik Capital jumps around 10% despite stock market crash
Penny stock under ₹5: Advik Capital jumps around 10% despite stock market crash(Pixabay)

Shares of penny stock Advik Capital surged nearly 10 per cent in intra-day trading on Monday, October 7, despite a continued downturn in the broader stock market.

The stock rose as much as 9.8 per cent to 3.02, outperforming the benchmark indices, which saw a decline of over 1 per cent for the sixth consecutive session today. Despite this rise, the NBFC stock remains 26 per cent below its 52-week high of 4.10, which it touched in January 2024. However, from its 52-week low of 1.94, recorded in October of the previous year, the stock has gained nearly 56 per cent.

It has risen 17 per cent in the last one year and 44 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Meanwhile, the penny stock is up 8 per cent in October so far despite a 4 per cent drop in the Indian benchmark indices.

Also Read | Multibagger stock declares bonus shares in 5:1 ratio after 300% rally YTD

Rights Issue Extension

Advik Capital recently announced the extension of its ongoing rights issue, which was initially scheduled to close on October 4, to October 10. The company stated in a regulatory filing, "The Rights Issue Committee, in its meeting held on October 1, 2024, decided to extend the issue's closing date to provide shareholders more time to exercise their rights." The last date for submitting applications was extended to October 10, 2024.

There were no changes to the Letter of Offer (LOF), Composite Application Form (CAF), or Abridged Letter of Offer (ALOF), except for the adjustment in the closing date and the corresponding changes in the post-issue activity timetable, it added.

Also Read | IT stocks factor in recovery, but business is on the slow grind

Rights Issue Details

The board of Advik Capital had approved the rights issue during a meeting on September 7, 2024. Under this offering, the company planned to issue 19,98,05,013 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, aiming to raise 4,995.13 lakh, assuming full subscription.

The issue price was set at 2.50 per share, including a premium of 1.50 per share. This provided eligible shareholders with an opportunity to purchase additional shares at a discounted price. The entitlement ratio was set at 14:30, meaning shareholders could buy 14 rights equity shares for every 30 fully paid-up shares they owned.

Advik Capital had set September 12, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the rights issue. Upon completion of the issue, the total number of outstanding equity shares would increase to 62,79,58,613.

Also Read | Stock Picks: Yes Securities lists 4 stocks for October with up to 33% upside

About the company

Advik Capital is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. It primarily focuses on providing financial loans and ancillary services. The company's activities include offering loans and advances to industrial enterprises, financing leasing operations, and investing in emerging businesses and securities.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPenny stock under ₹5: Advik Capital jumps around 10% despite stock market crash

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

164.30
03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-2.45 (-1.47%)

Axis Bank share price

1,150.30
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-27.2 (-2.31%)

Tata Power share price

441.05
03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-25.65 (-5.5%)

Bharat Electronics share price

267.35
03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-9.85 (-3.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,209.00
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
85.85 (1.21%)

Eclerx Services share price

3,030.00
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
6.95 (0.23%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

3,460.90
03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-33.35 (-0.95%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

977.25
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-11.7 (-1.18%)
More from 52 Week High

Rail Vikas Nigam share price

450.30
03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-42.8 (-8.68%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

726.45
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-67.8 (-8.54%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

395.90
03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-35.65 (-8.26%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,536.55
03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
-122.25 (-7.37%)
More from Top Losers

Finolex Industries share price

294.10
03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
22.45 (8.26%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

758.75
03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
39.95 (5.56%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

7,775.50
03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
343 (4.61%)

Blue Dart Express share price

8,650.45
03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
347.05 (4.18%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.