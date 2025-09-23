Penny stock under ₹5: IT stock hits upper circuit for 51st straight session; do you own?

Penny stock under ₹5 Avance Technologies share price hit its 2 percent upper circuit of ₹2.58, also its 52-week high in intra-day deals on Tuesday, September 23. This is the 51st straight session, the stock has hit its upper circuit.

With the penny stock hitting 52-week high today, it has now surged 396 percent from its 52-week low of ₹0.52, hit in April 2025. The scrip has rallied over 34 percent in September so far, extending gains for the sixth straight month. It jumped 37 percent in August. 63 percent in July, 16 percent in June, 17.5 percent in May and 7 percent in April. However, before that, it fell 8 percent in March, 17 percent in February and 10.5 percent in January.

The stock has also given multibagger returns in the recent times, rallying 249 percent in last 3 months, 297 percent in past 6 months and 190 percent in 1 year.

Moreover, in the long term, the scrip has given a return of 5,165 percent in 5 years.

Acquisition Buzz The recent surge in Avance Technologies’ stock appears to be driven by news of its planned acquisition in the B2B inventory liquidation sector. In a filing with the stock exchanges on July 16, the company disclosed that its Board of Directors had approved the execution of a non-binding term sheet to acquire Checkers India Technology Private Limited, the owner of www.Excess2Sell.com, a tech-driven B2B platform focused on liquidating overstock inventory.

The acquisition is subject to due diligence, finalization of definitive agreements, and receipt of necessary regulatory and stakeholder approvals. Avance Technologies described the move as a strategic entry into the high-growth, underpenetrated overstock inventory liquidation market, aimed at addressing the retail industry’s persistent challenge of unsold stock.

Excess2Sell.com enables businesses to register, complete KYC, and directly trade surplus inventory, including electronics, fashion, and home goods. The platform offers features for instant buying, selling, or negotiating deals, supported by pricing tools and smart listing options, making it a specialized solution for companies managing excess stock.

Avance Technologies Limited is a Navi Mumbai-based IT company, offering a range of solutions including digital infrastructure, embedded device management, hybrid infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT) management, and data center optimization. The company also provides services for migrating, optimizing, and managing multi-cloud environments. Serving sectors like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and hospitality, it was originally incorporated as VMC Software Ltd. in 1985 before adopting its current name.

